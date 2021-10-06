Lewis Central swimming goes 1-1 in tri

Lewis Central swimming split a triangular on Tuesday in Des Moines, defeating Des Moines Hoover 129-25 and losing to Des Moines Lincoln 102-78.

L.C. head coach Bruce Schomburg was happy to see his team win some races.

"Against Des Moines Hoover, we won every event," he said. "Against Lincoln, it was very close. We won five of 11 events. They won six. We lost a lot of close races, like hundredths of a second difference.

"Varsity didn't swim great. They were close to their times. They were competitive. They weren't way off. Not much time improvement in our varsity level. Our junior varsity kids had a good meet. They dropped some good time."

Kylee Brown had the fastest time out of all swimmers in the 200-yard freestyle, Sydnie Collins took first in the 200 individual medley and the 100 fly.

Brown also won the 500 freestyle, and Hannah Steinmetz won the 100 backstroke.

Steinmetz had the second-fastest time in the 100 freestyle, Abby Hoss had was the runner up in the 500 free, and all three L.C. relays came in second place.

Lewis Central is in action next at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Johnson Invite.