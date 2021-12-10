Lewis Central takes two against St. Albert

Just three days after their overtime thriller against Indianola the Lewis Central girls basketball team won another low-scoring affair, this time over St. Albert 36-26 to improve to 2-0 in Hawkeye 10 conference on Friday at home.

“We knew coming into this was going to be a tough game,” L.C. coach Chris Hanafan said. “St. Albert is always well-coached, and there’s always a lot of pride when you play these city games. They’re just as young of a team as we are so they all know each other. It’s just one of those nights where you have to grind it out and battle through and we did just enough of that.”

A key second quarter, where the Titans outscored the Saintes 13-5 helped Lewis Central run away from the Saintes on Friday night on their home floor. The Saintes cut the deficit down to six points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Titan stood strong and an 8-2 run helped L.C. put the game out of reach.

Leading the Titans with 12 points was sophomore Lucy Scott. After coming off a big win a couple of days before this inner-city showdown, Scott and the Titans' main focus was to come out with that same energy to follow up with another big win.

“Coming off that big win on Tuesday we wanted to come in and keep our momentum going,” Scott said. “We can’t let past wins or losses get to us, so we came out and took care of business and it feels really good to follow up the upset win with this win.”

For the Saintes, sophomore Missy Evezic led her team with 10 points. The Saintes will continue their tough stretch before the holiday break arrives as they prepare for a road trip to face a top-15 ranked Underwood team next week.

“Obviously, we want to win the next but the biggest goal we have is to take better care of the basketball,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “We have to make sound decisions on offense and timing on our cuts and making the proper passes are some main things we’ll be working on. These next couple of games are really going to tell us a lot about themselves.”

St. Albert (3-2) 4 5 11 6 – 26

Lewis Central (4-2) 6 13 7 10 – 36

St. Albert: Missy Evezic 10 Ella Klusman 7, Katelyn Hendricks 4, Lily Krohn 2, Len Rosloniec 2, Pearl Reisz 1

Lewis Central: Lucy Scott 12, Brooke Larsen 6, Elise Thramer 6, Anna Strohmeier 5, Kylee Brown 5, Gracie Hays 2

Lewis Central and St. Albert boys then took the court. A fourth-quarter run helped the Titans top the Falcons 66-55.

“I thought we played very solid,” Titans Coach Dan Miller said. “Both teams played very hard and St. Albert just kept hanging around and refused to go away despite a few times where it felt like we were going to pull away. It was a typical inner-city game, everyone knows each other and I was impressed with our guys kept their poise.”

The Falcons stormed out to a 5-0 lead early but the Titans scored 14 of the next 19 points to take the lead and then extended their lead to nine by the half, 31-22.

LC grew its lead to as big as 12 but the Falcons clawed their way back to within four late in the third quarter after an 11-3 run.

The Titans would go on a 10-2 run to boost their lead over double-digits again. The Falcons would score five quick points to bring the game within seven again with a minute left to play, but the initial deficit was too much for the Falcons to overcome.

“Our coaches gave us a good game plan,” Titans senior Wyatt Hatcher said. “We knew we needed to execute in the paint and though some things didn’t go our way, we battled through it and pulled out the win, which always feels good over city opponents.”

Senior Wyatt Hatcher led the Titans with 16 points, Saint Albert senior Chase Morton led the Falcons, and all scorers with 19 points.

The Falcons with the defeat fall to 2-2. Having entered the season with just one returning starter, Falcons coach Larry Peterson is still pleased with how his boys have been competing.

"All things considered, I'm really happy with how we've been competing," Peterson said. "That's a very talented Lewis Central team, and despite getting down early because of some of Lewis Central's runs, our guys never panicked and they just kept fighting. We competed through the whole game. Having only one varsity returner, I got a lot of guys who are still learning and getting the feel for the varsity level, but I've been really happy with their effort and as we continue to learn, I think we'll do well this season."

The LC teams will host Norwalk on Tuesday with the first game starting at 6 p.m. St. Albert girls will travel to Underwood on Monday while the boys will play their next game on Dec.17 as they host Shenandoah.

St. Albert (2-2) 10 12 20 13 – 55

Lewis Central (3-1) 14 17 17 18 – 66

St. Albert: Chase Morton 19, DJ Weilage 13, Carter White 12, Colin Lillie 6, Alex Gast 2, Dan McGrath 2

Lewis Central: Wyatt Hatcher 16, Curtis Witte 14, Cole Arnold 12, JC Dermody 11, Trenton Johnette 5, Colby Souther 5, Nick Miller 2, Devin Nailor 1