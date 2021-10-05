Lewis Central upsets No. 10 Carroll Kuemper

Lewis Central volleyball head coach Mike Bond said the team has been looking for a big win to push them over the edge this season.

That win may have come on Tuesday night when Lewis Central defeated Class 2A No. 10 Carroll Kuemper at home in four sets, 20-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-17.

"Like we've said before, the girls are playing well," Bond said. "We just needed to try and get a signature win. Hopefully that puts us on the right road."

Bond said it was a complete game for Lewis Central. The team found success in all assets of the game and received contributions from multiple players.

"We played good defense," Bond said. "I thought passing was a big key tonight. When we had opportunities to hit the ball I thought we hit the ball well.

"... I thought we played very loose tonight. We didn't get uptight about if they went on a run or if we made a mistake. I thought we played really lose tonight. A lot of energy in the gym with the crowd. The girls fed off of that. A very good win. We're extremely pleased with that."

No stats were available.