Lewis Central volleyball wins home invite

In the other three matches, senior Maddie Lewis led the Cardinals with 16 kills and seven aces, senior Emma Flathers dished out 40 assists and earned 13 digs and junior Kiralyn Horton blocked five shots.

Treynor will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of Logan-Magnolia and AHSTW in the Class 2A - Region 2 quarterfinals.

Treynor finished the regular season with a record of 26-7.

Tri-Center finished 1-2 at the tournament with losses to Abraham Lincoln and Glenwood and a victory over Stanton (18-21, 21-17, 15-10).

Tri-Center finished the regular season with a record of 23-10.

Sophomore Mikenzie Brewer and senior Marissa Ring paced the Trojans with 12 kills, senior Miranda Ring dished out 22 assists, Brewer and junior Preslie Arbaugh blocked four shots each, Marissa Ring finished with 19 digs and junior Emile Sorenson served three aces.

The Trojans played Heartland Christian on Monday night in the first round of the Class 1A - Region 2 tournament, but the game ended after the print deadline. Check online and in Wednesday's edition of the Nonpareil for results on that match.