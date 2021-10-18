Lewis Central volleyball wins home invite

Lewis Central volleyball ended the regular season in style, winning its home invite on Friday.
The Titans defeated Class 2A No. 12 Treynor (21-17, 21-11), Sidney (21-14, 21-11), Maryville (21-11, 21-8) and Class 4A No. 7 Glenwood (21-16, 19-21, 15-12). The win over Glenwood in the championship avenged a loss against the Rams from Oct. 12.
The four wins bring Lewis Central's final regular-season record to 17-15.
Stats for the Maryville game were unavailable.
In the other three matches, junior Maddie Bergman recorded a team-high 17 kills, sophomore Anna Strohmeiers tallied 16, and junior Anna Galles added 14.
Senior Karly Brown dished out 40 assists, Bergman, Strohmeier and junior Elise Thramer all blocked two shots.
Strohmeier also led L.C. in digs with 24, and sophomore Addison Holt finished with 23. Strohmeier served a team-high four aces.
Lewis Central is in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday against LeMars in the first round of the Class 4A - Region 1 tournament.
Abraham Lincoln was also at the Lewis Central invite, finishing 2-2.
The Lynx defeated Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center (21-11, 21-18) and Stanton (21-16, 21-19) and lost to Glenwood (21-16, 19-21, 15-9) and Treynor (21-17, 21-9).
Abraham Lincoln finished the regular season with a record of 16-24.
Senior Baylie Girres led the Lynx with 31 kills, sophomore Molly Romano dished out 69 assists, junior Azaria Green blocked 11 shots at the net and freshman Aubrey Sandbothe tallied 20 digs. Romano also served six aces to pace A.L.
Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Class 5A No. 10 West Des Moines Valley in the Class 5A - Region 2 semifinals.
Before losing to Lewis Central in the championship, Glenwood won three matches. The Rams defeated Tri-Center (21-18, 21-14), Stanton (21-17, 21-13) and Abraham Lincoln.
Glenwood ends the season with a record of 36-7.
Senior Brynlee Arnold led the Rams with 29 kills, senior Lauren Roenfeldt dished out 81 assists and served five aces, Arnold and senior Abby Hughes each blocked seven shots and freshman Charley Hernandez tallied 37 digs.
Glenwood will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Class 4A - Region 1 semifinal against the winner of Lewis Central and Lemars.
Treynor finished 3-1 at the tournament. The Cardinals lost to Lewis Central and defeated Sidney (21-13, 21-13), Maryville (21-17, 21-12) and Abraham Lincoln.
No stats were available for the Treynor match.
In the other three matches, senior Maddie Lewis led the Cardinals with 16 kills and seven aces, senior Emma Flathers dished out 40 assists and earned 13 digs and junior Kiralyn Horton blocked five shots.
Treynor will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of Logan-Magnolia and AHSTW in the Class 2A - Region 2 quarterfinals.
Treynor finished the regular season with a record of 26-7.
Tri-Center finished 1-2 at the tournament with losses to Abraham Lincoln and Glenwood and a victory over Stanton (18-21, 21-17, 15-10).
Tri-Center finished the regular season with a record of 23-10.
Sophomore Mikenzie Brewer and senior Marissa Ring paced the Trojans with 12 kills, senior Miranda Ring dished out 22 assists, Brewer and junior Preslie Arbaugh blocked four shots each, Marissa Ring finished with 19 digs and junior Emile Sorenson served three aces.
The Trojans played Heartland Christian on Monday night in the first round of the Class 1A - Region 2 tournament, but the game ended after the print deadline. Check online and in Wednesday's edition of the Nonpareil for results on that match.