Lewis Central wins triangular
Lewis Central wins triangular

  • Updated
091721-cbn-spo-lcvolleyball-p4

Clarinda’s Chloe Strait (5) and another defender get their hands up as Lewis Central’s Anna Galles (9) hits the ball during the first set on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Lewis Central volleyball earned a four-set road win at Atlantic on Tuesday night, winning 25-12, 25-13, 19-25, 25-12. 

The win improved Lewis Central to 9-12 on the season. 

The Titans are 13-1 against the Trojans since 2008 and have won the last 12 matches. 

Lewis Central also swept Creston, 25-13, 25-11, 25-13. The Titans are 16-0 against the Panthers since 2007.

No stats are comments were available for Lewis Central. 

Lewis Central is in action next at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Urbandale Invite. 

