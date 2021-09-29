Lewis Central wins triangular

Lewis Central volleyball earned a four-set road win at Atlantic on Tuesday night, winning 25-12, 25-13, 19-25, 25-12.

The win improved Lewis Central to 9-12 on the season.

The Titans are 13-1 against the Trojans since 2008 and have won the last 12 matches.

Lewis Central also swept Creston, 25-13, 25-11, 25-13. The Titans are 16-0 against the Panthers since 2007.

No stats are comments were available for Lewis Central.

Lewis Central is in action next at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Urbandale Invite.