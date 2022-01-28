Like father, like son: Kyle Bartholomew takes over as Cobra president

Kyle Bartholomew and his father, Rich Bartholomew, always talked about having Kyle eventually lead Cobra Optimist Club after Rich helped form it in 1997.

Kyle now finds himself in that position after Rich passed away in August 2020. In December, it was made official, and Kyle was elected president of Cobra.

“It was always something my dad and I had talked about that at some point in my life to hopefully take over as president of Cobra,” Kyle Bartholomew said. “It’s been in my life since ‘97 when my dad and his couple of friends sat in our living room and discussed the possibility and their idea to get that thing started. I was 8, 9 years old sitting in that room when it was happening.”

Kyle has been involved with Cobra since the beginning. He started as an athlete playing in the club’s basketball and baseball teams, before becoming a coach in high school.

From there he became a league administrator for the baseball league. Taking over as president just felt like the natural next step.

While he is taking a new position, Kyle said his day-to-day operations will not change significantly. But, he does have some ideas that he hopes to implement.

“The main goal is to continue to make Cobra what it is, where most of our members are getting up there in age since many of them have been around since the beginning in 97,” Kyle said. “My primary goal and plan is to continue to get younger in the sense of our board members and continue to offer what we do with low-cost youth sports. Currently our emphasis has been volleyball, basketball and wrestling.”

He also hopes to start a youth running club in Council Bluffs. Kyle and Rich both had a passion for cross country and running that they hoped to install in the community.

“It was always something that my dad had dreamed of,” Kyle said. “Just starting in Council Bluffs to get a running group going to help get young kids active and to offer that up to parents as well to kind of get the city to be a healthier more running type of city. That’s just still in my future plans there. As of now, just continuing to maintain our basketball league, which just started.”

Overall, Kyle wants to continue his father’s legacy of providing access you youth sports for everyone in the community.

“It’s something that I’m extremely proud to be a part of and to be still a youth group that offers up low-cost youth sports,” Kyle said. “Many of the other places have ruled out the low-income families because youth sports has become such a money game that it’s important for us to maintain our group to offer up an opportunity for kids to get active and to play youth sports.”