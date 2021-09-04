Lillie continues hot streak

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie won his second race in a row on Saturday at the Abraham Lincoln Invite at Iowa Western Community College. He previously placed first at the Logan-Magnolia Invite on Thursday.
Lillie ran a 17:47, 17 seconds faster than the second-place runner from Harlan.
"I went into race knowing the Harlan kid would be in it," he said. "My legs were pretty sore from Thursday, but it felt pretty good to win another race. I'm not really use to that, so that was pretty cool."
Lillie put in a lot of work during the summer and thought he had a good chance to have success this season.
Seeing it pay off has been a good feeling early in the season.
"Our team worked hard this summer, so I kind of went in and I knew our team would run pretty well," he said. "I'm not too surprised, but it's pretty exciting to see the results finally come."
Lillie's performance led the Falcons to a runner-up finish as a team, just one point behind Missouri Valley.
Senior Hadyn Piskorski placed 10th with a 19:33, junior Adam Denny came in 12th with a 19:41, senior Alex Gast finished in 25th with a 20:31, sophomore Owen Wise ran a 20:38 for 27th and senior Chase Morton finished in 28th with a 20:38.
Thomas Jefferson senior Roi Soriano placed fourth with an 18:47 to lead the Yellow Jackets. Junior Ethan Bose came in 29th with a 20:40, junior Emmanuel Wallin placed 46th with a 23:31, sophomore Nick Berg took 47th with a 24:20, junior Mark Markuson earned 48th with a 24:22, junior Ava Neville ran a 25:19 for 50th and Aaron Burney finished in 51st with a 25:46.
Thomas Jefferson placed seventh as a team.
Heartland Christian freshman Milner Nicholas placed seventh with a 19:02 and junior Gavin Andersen placed 35th with a 21:40.
Abraham Lincoln junior Robbie Siiford led A.L. with a 13th-place finish after running a 19:44, sophomore Cody Smith came in 17th with a 19:51, junior Lucas Fitch placed 18th with a 19:53, freshman Etienne Higgins ran a 20:35 for 26th, junior Dalton McCormick placed 33rd with a 21:10, freshman Aidan Watts took 36th with a 21:46 and junior Connor Hytrek earned 38th with a 21:59. The Lynx finished fifth as a team.
Riverside freshman Mason McCready led the Bulldogs with a 19th-place finish, after running a 19:54. Junior Eric Duhacheck came in 30th with a 20:42 and junior Caleb Stevens placed 44th with a 23:22.
In the girls' race, Glenwood came in second place as a team after five runners finished in the top 12.
Freshman Madelyn Berglund led the Rams with a sixth-place finish with a time of 22:08. Freshman Brooklyn Schultz ran placed seventh with a 22:20, senior Rachel Mullennax came in ninth with a 22:25, senior Riley Wiese took 10th with a 22:29, freshman Breckyn Petersen earned 12th with a 22:39, junior Ryley Nebel finished in 23rd with a 24:04 and sophomore Julia Nightser took 29th with a 24:40.
"I think our team did really good," Berglund said. "I'm just so proud of us, because we put in a ton of work in the summer and we're all doing really amazing. ... We all support each other, we're all good teammates and we all get along. It's kind of like a family."
Glenwood girls head coach Dani Wagaman was also excited about how her team performed.
"(I'm) ecstatic. I'm so happy with them," she said. "They were nervous coming into today, because they knew there was some tough teams here, but I'm just thrilled with the way they performed and put together an all-out great race."
Southeast Polk finished first as a team and Harlan freshman Lindsey Sonderman won the race with a 20:31.
St. Albert junior Carly McKeever led the Saintes with a 23:56, placing 21st. Senior Brenna Smith finished in 25th with a 24:06, senior Mallory Dalley took 38th with a 26:20, senior Ava Hughes came in 43rd with a 26:54 and sophomore Kennedy Sanchez placed 44th with a 26:58.
St. Albert placed fifth as a squad.
Heartland Christian freshman Grace Steinmetz placed 24th with a 24:04 and sophomore Becca Cody took 28th with a 24:36.
Abraham Lincoln was led by freshman KayLynn Kepler Thompson who placed 27th with a 24:35. Junior Jennifer Rangel Mendoza took 34th with a 25:40, senior Bellan Cain placed 36th with a 25:58, freshman Kylie Richardson finished in 39th with a 26:33, senior Emma Lee ran a 26:33 for 40th, freshman Sonia Fitch placed 41st with a 26:43 and Megan Elam came in 52nd with a 29:02.
A.L. placed sixth as a team.
"I thought we did awesome," A.L. head coach Traci Stoop said. "We had a lot of PRs. They ran well as a team and they all improved their times from last week which was great. That's all you can ask for."
Thomas Jefferson senior Jackie Moren led the Yellow Jackets with a 25:20, placing 32nd. Junior Eleana Lemus placed 37th with a 26:03, senior Mackenzie Harstad finished in 42nd with a 26:50, junior Athena Neville finished in 49th with a 28:13 and Regan Gant took 54th with a 30:44.