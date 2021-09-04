Lillie continues hot streak

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie won his second race in a row on Saturday at the Abraham Lincoln Invite at Iowa Western Community College. He previously placed first at the Logan-Magnolia Invite on Thursday.

Lillie ran a 17:47, 17 seconds faster than the second-place runner from Harlan.

"I went into race knowing the Harlan kid would be in it," he said. "My legs were pretty sore from Thursday, but it felt pretty good to win another race. I'm not really use to that, so that was pretty cool."

Lillie put in a lot of work during the summer and thought he had a good chance to have success this season.

Seeing it pay off has been a good feeling early in the season.

"Our team worked hard this summer, so I kind of went in and I knew our team would run pretty well," he said. "I'm not too surprised, but it's pretty exciting to see the results finally come."

Lillie's performance led the Falcons to a runner-up finish as a team, just one point behind Missouri Valley.

Senior Hadyn Piskorski placed 10th with a 19:33, junior Adam Denny came in 12th with a 19:41, senior Alex Gast finished in 25th with a 20:31, sophomore Owen Wise ran a 20:38 for 27th and senior Chase Morton finished in 28th with a 20:38.