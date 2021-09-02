Lillie leads Falcons to victory

“I am really proud of how the girls team performed,” she said. “We’ve talked about the power of running in a pack, and today they did that. Having four finish in the top 20 exceeded my expectations going into today’s meet, and I’m excited for them.

“The boys team looked great starting out and then unfortunately our top two boys were not able to finish. I was excited to see how the rest ran and know the team outcome would have looked a lot different with those other two in the mix.”

St. Albert junior Carly McKeever placed ninth with a 20:36, senior Brenna Smith finished in 13th with a 20:46, senior Daley Mallory took 28th with a 22:31, sophomore Kennedy Sanchez ran a 23:15 for 41st and freshman Addison Duncan finished in 47th with a 24:11.

St. Albert head coach Russ Sindelar said he was happy with how both the boys and girls raced.

“Our boys ran very well today,” he said. “Zach Williams shaved three minutes as did Jacob Boswell, and Nolan Smith. This meet was a great confidence builder. When a team runs like that great things happen, and it did today. I am very proud of them. We had a tough practice on Tuesday instead of this meet, and both Boys and Girls impressed me with their endurance and their work ethic.