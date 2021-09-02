Lillie leads Falcons to victory

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie blew by the competition at the Logan-Magnolia Invite on Thursday, placing first for the boys.
Lillie ran the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes and 24 seconds, 29 seconds faster than second place. His performance led the Falcons to a first-place team finish.
Missouri Valley ended in second place, IKM-Manning placed third, Denison-Schleswig came in fourth, MVAOCOU took fifth, Tri-Center earned sixth, Underwood finished in seventh, Logan-Magnolia took eighth and Heartland Christian placed ninth.
The girls’ side of the meet was won by Logan-Magnolia after senior Sporrer Courtney won the meet with a 17:48. Tri-Center finished second, Denison-Schleswig came in third, Boyer Valley placed fourth, Saint Albert took fifth, IKM-Manning finished in sixth, AHSTW finished in seventh and Underwood placed eighth.
St. Albert senior Hadyn Piskorski came in third in the boys’ race with a time of 16:05, junior Adam Denny placed 13th with a 17:04, sophomore Owen Wise took 17th with a 17:45, senior Alex Gast earned 19th with a 17:59, senior Chase Morton ran an 18:00 for 20th, freshman Jacob Boswell finished in 61st with a 21:26 and sophomore Nolan Smith finished in 77th with a 23:39.
Underwood senior Bryce Patten placed second in the meet with a time of 15:53, sophomore Blake Allen placed 22nd with an 18:19, sophomore Carson Thomsen finished in 52nd with a 20:00, freshman Carter Forbush took 63rd with a 21:54 and sophomore Harrison Goehring earned 67th with a 22:15.
Heartland freshman Nicholas Milner placed fifth with a time of 16:26, junior Gavin Anderson finished in 45th with a 19:43, freshman Brady Dingus took 55th with a 20:30, sophomore Elijah Lewis finished in 70th with a 22:45, freshman Josiah Gray placed 84th with a 25:27.
AHSTW sophomore Caleb Hatch placed 18th with a 17:48, freshman Cade Geraghty came in 34th with a 19:03 and freshman Joseph Thornock finished in 37th with a 19:13.
Tri-Center senior Cole Meyer placed 25th with an 18:38, Tri-Center senior Drew Georgius came in 27th with an 18:51, sophomore Christian Dahir finished 33rd with a 19:03, sophomore Simeon Weers finished 47th with a 19:50, sophomore Matt Eikenberry finished in 58th with a 21:05, freshman Zach Ploen ran a 23:35 for 75th, junior Matt Stowe placed 78th with a 23:39, freshman Archer Ellsworth came in 80th with a 24:02 and freshman Hunter Smith earned 91st with a 33:46.
On the girls’ side, Tri-Center freshman Quincy Schneckloth led area athletes with a fifth-place finish after running a 20:03. Junior Jaden Franke came in 17th with a 21:09, senior Kyla Corrin took 18th with a 21:11, senior Karis Corrin finished in 20th with a 21:15, senior Olivia Matson ran a 22:56 for 37th and junior Hope McPhillips finished 60th with a 26:52.
Tri-Center head coach Lexi Cochran said her team had a good performance in the meet.
“I am really proud of how the girls team performed,” she said. “We’ve talked about the power of running in a pack, and today they did that. Having four finish in the top 20 exceeded my expectations going into today’s meet, and I’m excited for them.
“The boys team looked great starting out and then unfortunately our top two boys were not able to finish. I was excited to see how the rest ran and know the team outcome would have looked a lot different with those other two in the mix.”
St. Albert junior Carly McKeever placed ninth with a 20:36, senior Brenna Smith finished in 13th with a 20:46, senior Daley Mallory took 28th with a 22:31, sophomore Kennedy Sanchez ran a 23:15 for 41st and freshman Addison Duncan finished in 47th with a 24:11.
St. Albert head coach Russ Sindelar said he was happy with how both the boys and girls raced.
“Our boys ran very well today,” he said. “Zach Williams shaved three minutes as did Jacob Boswell, and Nolan Smith. This meet was a great confidence builder. When a team runs like that great things happen, and it did today. I am very proud of them. We had a tough practice on Tuesday instead of this meet, and both Boys and Girls impressed me with their endurance and their work ethic.
“On the girls’ side we were missing two of our top runners Reece Duncan and Tyler Tingley. I am very excited to see what both teams do in upcoming meets. We are going to talk about our success and look to the next meet.”
Underwood sophomore Georgia Paulson came in 11th with a 20:39, junior Jordyn Reimer took 34th with a 22:53, senior Phoebe Wilson came in 44th with a 23:42, sophomore Vivian Myers placed 46th with a 24:10, senior Josie Wagner finished in 61st with a 27:22 and senior Josie Rosas ran a 28:42 for 63rd.
Underwood head coach Eric Hjell said he was proud of both the boys’ and girl’s teams.
“Bryce ran a great first race of the year. We are excited to see what he can do this year. Blake Allen finished just out of the medals in 22nd. Georgia had a good first race. She has been a little sore lately. She should continue to improve as the season progresses.”
Heartland Christian freshman Grace Steinmetz placed 12th with a 20:41 and freshman Isabelle Wilson took 51st with a 24:48.
AHSTW sophomore Rylie Knop led the Vikings, placing 14th with a 20:48, junior Ellie Peterson came in 29th with a 22:39, sophomore Ella Langer took 32nd with a 22:51, junior Cali Petersen finished in 40th with a 23:15, senior Abbie Willet took 53rd with a 25:32, freshman Caitlyn earned 55th with a 25:37, sophomore Miranda Akers took 56th with a 25:58 and junior Azzie Welsh placed 64th with a 33:45.