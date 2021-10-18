Lillie wins final race before districts

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie capped his regular season with a victory at the Missouri Valley Cross Country Meet on Saturday after completing the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes and 49 seconds.
He led the Falcons to a first-place finish out of eight teams.
Heartland Christian finished sixth as a team after freshman Nicholas Milner placed fourth with a 17:25.
St. Albert placed second in the girls race out of six teams, behind Logan-Magnolia who earned the team title. St. Albert freshman Tyler Tingey led the Saintes, placing fourth with a 20:53.
AHSTW finished in fourth as a team and was led by sophomore Rylie Knop who took 10th with a 21:40.
Heartland Christian freshman Grace Steinmetz finished third with a 20:41.
All local teams will race next at regionals and districts on Thursday with a spot at the state meet on the line.
St. Albert and Heartland will run at Southwest Valley and AHSTW will compete at Panorama. Treynor will be at Southeast Valley.
Girls Team Results
1. Logan-Magnolia - 31 - 1 2 7 8 13
2. St. Albert - 55 - 3 6 11 12 23
3. Woodbine - 96 - 10 16 19 25 26
4. AHSTW - 103 - 9 18 21 24 31
5. Boyer Valley - 107 - 4 20 22 29 32
6. IKM-Manning - 109 - 5 14 27 30 33
Girls Individual Results
1. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia - 20:01
2. Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia - 20:02
3. Grace Steinmetz, Heartland - 20:41
4. Tyler Tingley, St. Albert - 20:54
5. Mariah Falkena, Boyer Valley - 21:10
6. Emily Albertsen, IKM-Manning - 21:14
7. Carly McKeever, St. Albert - 21:18
8. Mariah Nolting, Logan-Magnolia - 21:29
9. Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia - 21:36
10. Rylie Knop, AHSTW - 21:40
12. Reese Duncan, St. Albert - 21:45
13. Brenna Smith, St. Albert - 21:59
19. Ellie Peterson, AHSTW - 22:44
21. Andyn White, Treynor - 22:56
24. Cali Petersen, AHSTW - 23:33
26. Kirsten Piskorski, St. Albert - 23:52
27. Ella Langer, AHSTW - 24:17
30. Brooklynn Currin, Treynor - 24:46
33. Mallory Daley, St. Albert - 25.33
34. Noel Cramer, Treynor - 25:55
37. Caitlyn Dills, AHSTW - 27:00
Boys Team Results
1. St. Albert - 49 - 1 5 12 15 16
2. Missouri Valley - 57 - 6 9 10 14 18
3. Woodbine - 70 - 7 8 11 21 23
4. IKM-Manning - 86 - 3 13 17 25 28
5. Boyer Valley - 132 - 2 27 29 32 42
6. Heartland Christian - 136 - 4 19 35 37 41
7. Logan-Magnolia - 168 - 20 33 36 39 40
8. East Mills - 208 - 30 43 44 45 46
Boys Individual Results
1. Colin Lille, St. Albert - 16:49
2. Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley - 17:19
3. Caden Keller, IKM-Manning - 17:24
4. Nicholas Milner, Heartland - 17:25
5. Hadyn Piskorski, St. Albert - 17:30
6. Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley - 17:35
7. Gunner Wagner, Woodbine - 17:43
8. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine - 17:50
9. Brek Boruff, Missouri Valley - 17:59
10. Will Gutzmer, Missouri Valley - 18:18
12. Adam Denny, St. Albert - 18:32
15. Chase Morton, St. Albert - 18:54
16. Owen Wise, St. Albert - 18:56
17. Caleb Hitch, AHSTW - 19:01
20. Gavin Anderson, Heartland - 19:21
26. Caden Geraghty, AHSTW - 19:43
29. Jack Carley, Treynor - 19:59
36. Joseph Thornock, AHSTW - 20:41
40. Diego Huey, Heartland - 21:11
42. Brady Dingus, Heartland - 21:12
46. Elijah Lewis, Heartland - 21:50
51. Camden Williby, AHSTW - 23;44
53. Michael Korcic, Treynor - 23:45