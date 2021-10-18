Lillie wins final race before districts

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie capped his regular season with a victory at the Missouri Valley Cross Country Meet on Saturday after completing the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes and 49 seconds.

He led the Falcons to a first-place finish out of eight teams.

Heartland Christian finished sixth as a team after freshman Nicholas Milner placed fourth with a 17:25.

St. Albert placed second in the girls race out of six teams, behind Logan-Magnolia who earned the team title. St. Albert freshman Tyler Tingey led the Saintes, placing fourth with a 20:53.

AHSTW finished in fourth as a team and was led by sophomore Rylie Knop who took 10th with a 21:40.

Heartland Christian freshman Grace Steinmetz finished third with a 20:41.

All local teams will race next at regionals and districts on Thursday with a spot at the state meet on the line.

St. Albert and Heartland will run at Southwest Valley and AHSTW will compete at Panorama. Treynor will be at Southeast Valley.

Girls Team Results

1. Logan-Magnolia - 31 - 1 2 7 8 13

2. St. Albert - 55 - 3 6 11 12 23