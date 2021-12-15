Local flair to national scene: Iowa Western players hope to bring title back home

Iowa Western football has players from 17 different states on its roster from all ends of the country.

While there are players from all over the United States, a few offensive starters played high school ball within 30 minutes from campus.

Quarterback Nate Glantz, running back Moses Bryant and running back Milton Sargbah all attended high schools in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro.

Those three will have a chance to shine on the national stage when Iowa Western plays New Mexico Military Institute at 7 p.m. Friday in the NJCAA Division I National Championship at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.

“They all want to go on to another school,” head coach Scott Strohmeier said. “They have a dream of playing for a national championship again. But, they’re guaranteed an opportunity to win one and not a lot of players can say they had an opportunity to win a national championship.”

Glantz graduated from Bellevue West, leading the Thunderbirds to a perfect 13-0 record and state championship his senior year.

Sargbah graduated from Omaha North and was a crucial part of a Vikings team that went 23-2 his last two years, including a state title his senior year.

Bryant was a four-year starter for the Storm of Elkhorn South. His team went 26-0 with two state titles during his sophomore and junior seasons.

All three players take a sense of pride in representing Iowa Western and the metro area.

“It means a lot,” Glantz said. “It was really cool to play high school there and now to see all the support coming to Iowa Western, it’s been a big deal. We always love where we’re from. That’s definitely a big thing for us is the support we get from there.”

Bryant echoed many of those thoughts, adding that playing in front of his family adds to the experience.

“It feels really special. I can say that for (Milton) and Nate as well,” Bryant said. “We are so close and we have family and friends coming out and supporting. Even the Council Bluffs people knowing that we’re from Omaha and coming to support it. It’s something to definitely be proud of and be lucky about.”

Bringing a title back to the metro would be the cherry on top of a great career at Iowa Western.

“It would mean everything,” Sargbah said. “I came back because I feel like I owe Unc Stroh a championship. We were short my freshman year and then spring ball I got injured and sat out for a little bit and then spring was really close. ... This year we’ve just been handling business and hopefully we can continue to handle business.”

Recruiting local talent is a goal for many colleges all across the country. Strohmeier said it is no different for the Reivers.

“That’s always been our goal, to try to keep as many local players as we can for lots of reasons,” Strohmeier said. “There’s good football around here in southwest Iowa and Omaha. Anytime we can keep them here is a huge plus.”

Local players from Southwest Iowa on the roster include Eddie Vlcek from Riverside, Gaven Heim from Tri-Center and Landon Nelson from Underwood.

“Nate, Milton and Moses, all three of them were contributors on their high school in state championship games ... They’re experienced. To have three pretty good ones from right around here is pretty neat,” Strohmeier said.

The Reivers fell one game shy of making the national title game last spring. Iowa Western lost in the first game of the season and never cracked the top two again.

Those three players and the rest of the team hope to bring a trophy home this season.

Iowa Western finished the regular season with a 9-0 record before defeating Snow College in the NJCAA playoff semifinal on Dec. 4. The Reivers also opened the season with a win over Snow College.

“I’m happy we played them first because they’re a really great team,” Sargbah said. “Their defense is really great and they’re a great overall coached team. I was glad to just beat them again especially for the second time.”

All three players said falling just shy last year was one of the main reasons they chose to return. The days since the win over Snow College have been full of excitement.

“The tempo and energy in practice definitely picked up,” Glantz said. “We’re all focused in and we’re definitely all excited to have the opportunity to compete for the school’s second national championship. The energy had been good and I think we’re all just very thankful.”

CBS Sports Network will air the game starting at 7 p.m.