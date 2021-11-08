Local swimmers punch ticket to state

Lewis Central junior Kylee Brown had already cemented her spot in the state swimming championship, entering Saturday's regional meet at Johnston by swimming a qualifying time in the 100-yard breaststroke in the regular season.
Brown's qualifying time was 1 minute, 7.37 seconds.
Brown won't be the only local athlete to swim at the championship as Lewis Central qualified three relays and sophomore Sydnie Collins qualified in the 100 backstroke. The three relays that qualified were the 200-yard medley relay, the 400 freestyle and the 200 freestyle.
Lewis Central swam a 1:54.17 in the 200 medley relay, 1:44.18 in the 200 freestyle relay and 3:47.30 in the 400 freestyle relay.
The swimmers on the 200 medley relay wre junior Hannah Steinmetz, Brown Collins and sophomore Emma Gordon. Steinmetz, Gordon, sophomore Mia Hansen and Collins made up the 200 freestyle team. Steinmetz, Hansen, Collins and Brown swam on the 400 free relay.
Collin swam a 59.96 in the 100 backstroke.
Brown also earned a spot in the 100 freestyle at the regional meet with a time of 54.92.
Council Bluffs swimming is also sending some competitors to state.
Junior Elaina Vrchoticky qualified in the 100 freestyle, and junior Aurora Miller earned a spot in the 100 breaststroke. CB also qualified its 200 medley relay. The 200 medley relay consisted of senior Lillian Lefeber, Miller, Vrchoticky and junior Claire Crilly.
Vrchoticky swam a 54.98 in the 100 free, and Miller finished with a time of 1:10.54.
The medley relay swam a 1:56.46.
"Every year our teams rise up to the occasion and swim flawlessly in their events," CB head coach Logan Maxwell said. "It starts with doing the details right in practice and warm ups. Two coaches came up to me and noted how disciplined our girls looked in warm-ups, how they know what they are supposed to do and the level they are to do it at. A few other coaches also noted to me that our girls were the 'toughest competitors' at the meet to quote them. They were always jumping up from their seeds. We had personal bests in every single entry yesterday."
The state swim meet starts at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Marshalltown YMCA.