Local talent fills All Hawkeye-10 teams

Athletes from Lewis Central, St. Albert and Glenwood found their way onto the Hawkeye 10 All-Conference volleyball teams.

Lewis Central senior setter Karly Brown and junior rightside hitter Maddie Bergman both made the first team.

Brown dished out 471 assists, the fifth most in the Hawkeye 10. She also totaled 16 kills, 171 digs and served 38 aces.

Bergman recorded a team-high 234 kills, the seventh most in the conference. She also tallied 62 blocks and 53 digs.

St. Albert senior outside hitter Lauren Williams also found her way onto the first team.

Williams finished with 253 kills, the fourth most in the Hawkeye 10. She also blocked 74 shots and finished with 234 digs and 36 aces.

Glenwood middle blocker Brynlee Arnold and Glenwood freshman outside hitter Charley Hernandez represent the Rams.

Arnold led the Rams in kills with 330, the second most in the conference. She also blocked 99 shots, served 39 aces and tallied 81 digs. Arnold's 99 blocks led the conference.

Hernandez totaled 247 kills, fifth most in the conference, 28 blocks, 440 digs and 45 aces. Hernandez led the conference in digs.