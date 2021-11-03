Local talent highlights All-WIC volleyball team

Tri-Center’s Miranda Ring (4) defends as Treynor’s Kiralyn Horton (14) strikes the ball during the third set inside Reiver Arena at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Treynor’s Emma Flathers (12) sends the ball over the net while playing Siouxland Christian on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Tri-Center’s Mikenzie Brewer (8) and Meredith Maassen (9) defend as Treynor’s Madeline Lewis (1) strikes the ball during the third set inside Reiver Arena at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Underwood junior Aliyah Humphrey goes up to smack the ball down in a match earlier this year.
Underwood sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen delivers a kill in a match earlier this year.
AHSTW senior Natalie Hagadon sends down a kill in a match earlier this year.
Tri-Center senior Tatum Carlson serves the ball in a match earlier this year.
Treynor's Natalie Simpson (9) hits the ball toward Tri-Center's Laura Brockhoff (14) and Emile Sorensen (5) during the first set on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Tri-Center's Marissa Ring goes for a dig in a quarterfinal loss to Burlington Notre Dame at the Class 1A State Volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Tri-Center’s Preslie Arbaugh (7) and Meredith Maassen (9) defend as Treynor’s Kailey Rochholz (16) strikes the ball during the third set inside Reiver Arena at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Tri-Center's Preslie Arbaugh, left, and Emile Sorenson, right, defend a shot in a quarterfinal loss to Burlington Notre Dame at the Class 1A State Volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy PowerHouse on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Peter Huguenin
The 2021 All-Western Iowa Conference Volleyball team is loaded with local players. The First team has two players from Treynor, two from Underwood, one from Tri-Center and one from AHSTW.
The second team has four players from Tri-Center, one from Treynor, one from Underwood and one from Riverside.
Treynor sends two seniors to the first team, Emma Flathers and Maddie Lewis.
Flathers finished the season with 771 assists, 70 kills, 42 blocks, 199 digs and 47 aces. Lewis finished with 21 assists, 307 kills, 27 blocks, 262 digs and 51 aces.
Junior Aliyah Humphrey and sophomore Alizabeth Jacobson represent Underwood on the first team.
Humphrey finished with 13 assists, 151 kills, 21 blocks, 221 digs and 29 aces. Jacobson finished with nine assists, 305 kills, 53 blocks, 77 digs and one ace.
Tri-Center Miranda Ring represents the Trojans.
Ring finished with 868 assists, 89 kills, 44 blocks, 216 digs and 44 aces.
AHSTW senior Natalie Hagadon rounds out the local players to make the first team.
Hagadon dished out 26 assists, 424 kills, 18 blocks, 235 digs and 79 aces.
Underwood senior Lesley Morales-Foote, Tri-Center senior Tatum Carlson, Riverside junior Veronica Andrusyshyn, Treynor senior Natalie Simpson, Tri-Center senior Marissa Ring, Tri-Center senior Meredith Maassen and Tri-Center junior Preslie Arbaugh all made it on the All-WIC second team.