Local trio elected to officials Hall of Fame

Mark Royer and Bill Gillman of Council Bluffs didn’t imagine themselves getting inducted to the 2022 Iowa Girls Coaching Association Basketball Officials Hall of Fame when they first started referring 24 years ago.

The two friends picked it up as a hobby after a coaching change at Abraham Lincoln to fill time between the fall and winter seasons. Little did they know that 24 years later they’d have officiated 19 boys state tournaments and 12 girls state tournaments. Their hard work has been recognized, along with partner Shawn Petersen of Atlantic’s, making up three-fifths of the 2022 IGCA Basketball Officials Hall of Fame Class.

“Me and (Bill) coached basketball at A.L.,” Royer said. “When the coach at the time left we tried to figure out something to do. He said we should officiate. I’m like, okay, why not? We’re maybe just going to go do YMCA stuff, maybe get into high school just doing lower-level stuff.

“We decided to do that, and unbeknownst to us we’d be doing it 24 years together. Next thing you know we’re working all over the place, state tournament and what not and it kind of just went fast and furious.”

Looking back now the two admit they’re surprised to see some of the names they encountered during their time as officials.

“The games you remember is when you work the state tournament games,” Gillman said. “We’ve done games with Harrison Barnes, Doug McDermott, some of those players in the past. Now you see later on in their careers what happen and you kind of remember that kind of stuff.”

Getting into the Hall of Fame was never a goal for the crew when they started. Royer said he doesn’t know exactly what he did to earn the honor.

“I can’t judge myself and I’ve always told people, they ask, ‘How did you get there? How did you do the state tournament? And I don’t know,” Royer said. “All I say is, ‘I must be doing something right.’ That’s never a goal.

“State tournament was never even on the radar when we first started. I made 19 boys state tournaments and I’ve done 12 girls in that same time frame. It’s been unreal. You’re doing something right obviously, you’re making it that far.”

Having all three of the crew members be inducted together makes the occasion even more exciting.

“That’s kind of something you hope that if it happened we would go in together, since we’ve been together,” Gillman said. “You don’t see partners that many years. Usually they move on to someone else or they separate somehow. We’ve hung in there so it’s kind of nice to go in together.”

Royer and Gillman aren’t planning on stopping anytime soon. The two have officiated teams from 73 of 99 counties. Royer one day hopes to get to referee a team from all of them.

“I want to ref a team from every single county in the state of Iowa in basketball. There’s 99 counties and I have 26 left, which is kind of amazing to even think that I’ve had that many. ... I’m knocking off one or two every year now. It’s getting harder because it’s getting more condensed and they’re getting farther away.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to keep officiating until I get all 99 if the good Lord lets me be able to let me run up and down the court. It’s just about the people. It’s amazing the people you meet.”