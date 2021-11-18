 Skip to main content
Lynx bowling eyes state
Lynx bowling eyes state

20210130_spo_bowling_4

Abraham Lincoln’s Bennett Olsen rolls during the city bowling meet at Thunderbowl on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

Abraham Lincoln bowling may be under new management as first-year head coach Caitlin Morris takes over, but the Lynx are setting their goals just as high as ever with the state tournament circled on the calendar.

Morris is still waiting to see how many returning bowlers she’ll have off last year’s squad, but knows the ones that are coming back want to make a run in the postseason.

“This upcoming season should be a good one,” Morris said. “Our returning athletes are excited for the season to start and have already stated that ‘We’re making it to state.’ I know our bowlers have a lot of skill and I can’t wait to see how we do this year.

“Last season the Lynx bowling team had one of our varsity boys go to State for individuals. This year our goal is to go as a team. I can see that there is a passion for bowling for these kids and a drive to be better than the day before.”

Some of the key bowlers that Morris said she has high goals for include seniors McKenna Rethmeier and Gaberiella Peterson and juniors and Eric McCoy, and Bennett Olsen.

Freshman Carter Schwiesow is another bowler the Lynx are anticipating to have a good season.

Abraham Lincoln will start the season at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 against Thomas Jefferson at Thunderbowl.

Schedule Monday, Nov. 29, 3:00 p.m., at Thomas Jefferson

Monday, Dec. 6, 1:00 p.m., at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Friday, Dec. 10, 12:30 p.m., tournament at Thunderbowl

Monday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m., vs Harlan

Monday, Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m., vs Sioux City North

Thursday, Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m., home triangular

Monday, Jan. 10, 3:30 p.m., vs LeMars

Monday, Jan. 17, 3:30 p.m., vs Sioux City West

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 1:00 p.m., at Sioux City East

Friday, Jan. 28, 1 p.m., City Meet at Thunderbowl

Monday, Jan. 31, 3:30 p.m., home triangular

Monday, Feb. 7, 1 p.m., MRAC Meet at Sioux City

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 10:00 a.m., State Qualfying Meet

