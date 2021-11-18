Lynx bowling eyes state

Abraham Lincoln bowling may be under new management as first-year head coach Caitlin Morris takes over, but the Lynx are setting their goals just as high as ever with the state tournament circled on the calendar.

Morris is still waiting to see how many returning bowlers she’ll have off last year’s squad, but knows the ones that are coming back want to make a run in the postseason.

“This upcoming season should be a good one,” Morris said. “Our returning athletes are excited for the season to start and have already stated that ‘We’re making it to state.’ I know our bowlers have a lot of skill and I can’t wait to see how we do this year.

“Last season the Lynx bowling team had one of our varsity boys go to State for individuals. This year our goal is to go as a team. I can see that there is a passion for bowling for these kids and a drive to be better than the day before.”

Some of the key bowlers that Morris said she has high goals for include seniors McKenna Rethmeier and Gaberiella Peterson and juniors and Eric McCoy, and Bennett Olsen.

Freshman Carter Schwiesow is another bowler the Lynx are anticipating to have a good season.