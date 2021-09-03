 Skip to main content
Lynx comeback to start 2-0
Lynx comeback to start 2-0

Abraham Lincoln football overcame a halftime deficit at home against Denison-Schleswig to win 46-36 on Friday, improving to 2-0 on the season.

The Lynx scored the first 15 points of the game but allowed three straight touchdowns in the second quarter to fall behind six entering the break.

"We jumped out to an early lead, and they kind of had their way with us for a little while," A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. "They made some adjustments, and we didn't adjust quite as quickly.

"We got back into the game and took the lead and never gave it us from there. They certainly had their plays but we kept the lead throughout the remainder."

Abraham Lincoln head coach John Wolfe's halftime speech sparked a fire as the Lynx took the lead in the third quarter and outscored the Monarchs 17-8 in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.

Senior quarterback Eli Lusajo scored the first two touchdowns on a 3-yard run and quarterback sneak.

Abraham Lincoln scored on the opening possession of the first half on a 10-yard run from senior Mikaele Hayes to take a 22-21 lead. A.L. never trailed the rest of the way.

Junior safety Max Cundiff came up with an interception on the next drive. Hayes rushed for his second score of the game on the next drive, giving Abraham Lincoln a 29-21 lead with seven minutes left in the third.

The Monarchs answered with a touchdown to cut the lead to one on the next drive.

Senior kicker Connor Oliver connected on a 36-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter, giving A.L. a four-point lead.

Abraham Lincoln fumbled the ball on its next offensive possession, but the defense kept Denison-Schleswig off the scoreboard.

Hayes scored his third touchdown of the game on a 36-yard run to give the Lynx a 39-28 lead with 10 minutes left in the game, and A.L. recovered another fumble midway through the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored one more touchdown to end the game.

"I'm just really proud of our kids," Wolfe said. "We talked about it at halftime. We had a really bad second quarter. We had a choice to make, whether to kind of shutdown or battle back. Our kids chose to battle back and we came out with the win."

Abraham Lincoln will look to keep its unbeaten record at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Glenwood.

