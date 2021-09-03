Lynx comeback to start 2-0

Abraham Lincoln football overcame a halftime deficit at home against Denison-Schleswig to win 46-36 on Friday, improving to 2-0 on the season.

The Lynx scored the first 15 points of the game but allowed three straight touchdowns in the second quarter to fall behind six entering the break.

"We jumped out to an early lead, and they kind of had their way with us for a little while," A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. "They made some adjustments, and we didn't adjust quite as quickly.

"We got back into the game and took the lead and never gave it us from there. They certainly had their plays but we kept the lead throughout the remainder."

Abraham Lincoln head coach John Wolfe's halftime speech sparked a fire as the Lynx took the lead in the third quarter and outscored the Monarchs 17-8 in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.

Senior quarterback Eli Lusajo scored the first two touchdowns on a 3-yard run and quarterback sneak.

Abraham Lincoln scored on the opening possession of the first half on a 10-yard run from senior Mikaele Hayes to take a 22-21 lead. A.L. never trailed the rest of the way.