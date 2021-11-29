 Skip to main content
Lynx earn All-District honors
Abraham Lincoln football had nearly a dozen players earn a spot on the Class 5A District 2 team and seven others earn up on the honorable mention list. 

Five Lynx earned sports on the First-Team and six players were awarded a spot on the second-team. 

Senior safety Tim McCarthy, junior linebacker Steven Smith, senior offensive lineman Daniel Amarillas, senior quarterback Eli Lusajo and senior wide receiver Noah Vanscoyk all earned spots on the first team. 

McCarthy recorded 35.5 tackles, including 22 solo tackles, recovered three fumbles and intercepted one pass. 

Smith led the Lynx with 75 tackles, including 41 solo tackles and five for a loss, recovered two fumbles and intercepted one pass.  

Amarillas anchored an offensive line that paved the way for A.L. to pass for 1075 yards and rush for 1882 yards. 

Lusajo passed for 520 yards and two touchdowns on 43 completions and rushed for 592 yards and eight touchdowns on 97 carries. 

Vanscoyk caught a team-high 28 receptions for 405 yards and one touchdown. 

Senior running back Mikaele Hayes, junior running back Caden McDowell, senior outside linebacker Quentin Bradley, sophomore cornerback Ryan Ortega, senior kicker Connor Oliver and senior Gabe Daniels defensive lineman Gabe Daniels all made the second team. 

Defensive lineman Corwin Kerger, outside linebacker Carson Schaa, offensive lineman Drew Wilson, offensive lineman Cadyn Desantiago, cornerback Wes Brown, utility player Wade Brown and linebacker Gaven Goldsberry all earned spots on the honorable mention list. 

