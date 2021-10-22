Lynx fall in final game

Abraham Lincoln football ended the season with a 43-7 home loss to Sioux City North on Friday after the North Stars scored the first 29 points of the game.

Sioux City scored seven in the first quarter, seven in the second, eight in the third and 21 in the fourth.

Abraham Lincoln's lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 66-yard pass from junior Wade Brown to senior Tim McCarthy.

Abraham Lincoln ends the season with a 4-5 record.

Check online later for a full story with stats and comments.

Sioux City North (6-3) 7 7 8 21 -- 43

Abraham Lincoln (4-5) 0 0 0 7 -- 7