 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynx fall in final game
0 comments

Lynx fall in final game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091121-cbn-spo-alfootball-p3

Abraham Lincoln’s Tim McCarthy (1) returns a kick during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Abraham Lincoln football ended the season with a 43-7 home loss to Sioux City North on Friday after the North Stars scored the first 29 points of the game. 

Sioux City scored seven in the first quarter, seven in the second, eight in the third and 21 in the fourth. 

Abraham Lincoln's lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 66-yard pass from junior Wade Brown to senior Tim McCarthy. 

Abraham Lincoln ends the season with a 4-5 record. 

Check online later for a full story with stats and comments.

Sioux City North (6-3) 7 7 8 21 -- 43

Abraham Lincoln (4-5) 0 0 0 7 -- 7

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area runners dominate in Class 1A
Amateur

Area runners dominate in Class 1A

  • Updated

The Class 1A state qualifying meet will be filled with plenty of local runners after multiple teams, and runners clinched their spot on Thursd…

Eichhorn qualifies for state
Amateur

Eichhorn qualifies for state

  • Updated

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn punched his ticket to the state cross country meet on Wednesday at the Class 4A District Meet in Ankeny…

Patten punches ticket to state
Amateur

Patten punches ticket to state

  • Updated

Underwood senior Bryce Patten said he felt he could have run faster in Thursday’s Class 2A State Qualifying meet in Gowire, but his ninth-plac…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert