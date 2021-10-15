Lynx football devour Scarlets

Abraham Lincoln football entered Friday’s home game against Des Moines East, knowing they’d only have two games left.

A.L. entered the game with a 3-4 record but is back at .500 after defeating the Scarlets 37-7.

“I thought we took some steps in the right direction tonight,” Abraham Lincoln head coach John Wolfe said. “It was good to see our offense move the ball well and our defense step up and get some steps.

“… These kids have really been working hard and they put their nose to the grindstone. We knew we had two football games left, this being one of them. We really want to finish the season strong. We wanted to finish with two wins and we knew we couldn’t get to two wins until we won this one.”

Neither team scored in the first quarter, but the Lynx scored 16 in the second and added 21 in the second half.

After neither team scored in the first quarter, Abraham Lincoln found success on the first possession of the second quarter when it went 85 yards over 10 plays to score on a 15-yard pass from junior Wade Brown to senior Tim McCarthy.

The Lynx failed the two-point conversion.