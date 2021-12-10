Lynx girls win slug fest

It certainly wasn’t always pretty, but Abraham Lincoln coach Chad Schaa will take a conference win anytime he can get it.

“Anytime you go on the road, it’s nice to get a conference win. And we were pretty nervous in this game, we haven’t been shooting the ball well and we had to make some shots,” Schaa said.

The Abraham Lincoln girls basketball team picked up a 56-19 Missouri River Conference win over cross-town rival Thomas Jefferson Friday night in the Thomas Jefferson Activities Center.

“TJ scares me. I just think at some point they’re just going to let loose and score a bunch of points.I know it’s coming, and I just didn’t want it happening tonight,” he said.

After a sluggish first quarter that saw AL hold a slim 9-4 advantage, the Lynx found their way in the second outscoring the Jackets 20-3. Emily Pomernackas led the way in the second period with 8 points as she knocked down two 3-point baskets and made a couple more free throws.

Jeena Carle scored three quick points to start the second quarter. Carle’s bucket was followed by a Bailey Muhlbauer putback and a pair of 3-point baskets from Pomernackas and Megan Elam. A basket by Lynx freshman Hutson Rau completed a 13-0 run to start the period.

“Bailey Muhlbauer did a really nice job,” Schaa said. “We gave her an opportunity to go out there and just be herself. She made some nice buckets for us when we needed something down low. I think that really sparked us there,” Schaa said.

The Jackets, who have struggled with the turnover this season, committed 13 in the first half which equaled their number of first half shot attempts. Jacket head coach Shelby Graves said that has continued to be a focus for her team.

“Our focus has been on doing the little things that you personally can control. We looked at things that are causing the most issues on the team, turnover-wise, and simple fixes you can do with the ball personally,” she said. “Just focusing on taking care of the basketball and being strong with it.”

TJ was also without a regular starter, junior Samara Alcaraz, and Graves knew that was an opportunity for others to step up.

“We said Samara’s presence on the floor is immeasurable and irreplaceable, but somebody was going to have to try and fill all of those positive things she does, collectively as a team,” Graves said.

The turnover bug continued to bite TJ in the third quarter when they committed nine turnovers and AL took advantage, extending the lead to 44-13.

“I think tonight our goal was just to ask ourselves at the end of the game, ‘how do you handle adversity?’ and what do you do in tough times?” Graves said.

The Lynx were more efficient in the second half, connecting on 10-22 shots after going 11-32 in the first half.

“We want to get those touches. We want to make the defense work, especially in the zone. We want them moving to get a better shot,” Schaa said.

The Lynx were 8-25 from 3-point range for the game, but only 3-13 from the free throw line.

“No one would believe me that we shoot a ton of free throws at practice,” Schaa joked.

With three players back from a year ago, AL is still finding its way with a bunch of new pieces.

“We’re still trying to put those pieces together, just making better decisions with the basketball. We want to pound it inside, but they are forcing it sometimes,” Schaa said. “The biggest thing we wanted to work on was just taking care of the ball and making good entry passes to our post players.”

Pomernackas led the Lynx with 13 points. Baylie Girres added nine points and had eight rebounds. Jeena Carle also had nine points for the night. Muhlbauer finished with six.

The Jackets were led by Grace Strong who scored eight and had five rebounds. Coach Graves was also happy with Sydney Hosick’s effort.

“She has been extremely coachable this week, doing the small things we ask her to do,” Grave said.

Both teams are back in action Tuesday night. The Jackets will be at LeMars, while the Lynx will play host to undefeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Abraham Lincoln (3-2, 2-1) 9 20 15 12 - 56

Thomas Jefferson (0-5, 0-3) 4 3 6 6 - 19

AL: Girres 9 (8r), Tindall 3, Elam 5, Carle 9, Romano 1, Maisel 3, Rau 2, Muhlbauer 6, Boes 3.

TJ: Smith 2, Gant 5, Strong 8, Jarmon 4.