Lynx golf compete in first home tri

Abraham Lincoln golf competed in its first home competition on Thursday in a triangular at Dodge Riverside golf course against LeMars and Sioux City East.

The Lynx finished in third place as a team with a combined 452. East won the meet with a 298 and LeMars placed second with a 349.

Blake Higgins led A.L. with a 100, Steven Stangl shot a 113, Brody Klopp carded a 118, Kent Hyde tallied a 121, Jaymeson Vande Velde finished with a 125 and Mason Garreans shot a 130.

East's Drake Anderson won the tri with a score of 72.

The scores were a little higher than Tuesday's tri, but head coach Rob Dittmer said that has to do with fairly significant increase in course difficulty.

"There's a big difference in the courses," he said. "Tuesday's course wasn't a regulation course. It's par was in the 60s as opposed to our course which is a par 72. It was expected that the course would be higher."

Dittmer added that despite the scores, some players showed improvement and some had a dip from the first meet of the season.

"Every kid was a little different," he said. "Blake improved, Kent Hyde didn't play Tuesday and I was pleased with him, same was Steven Stangl. They both played fine. Mason played well."