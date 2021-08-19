Lynx golf compete in first home tri

Abraham Lincoln golf competed in its first home competition on Thursday in a triangular at Dodge Riverside golf course against LeMars and Sioux City East.
The Lynx finished in third place as a team with a combined 452. East won the meet with a 298 and LeMars placed second with a 349.
Blake Higgins led A.L. with a 100, Steven Stangl shot a 113, Brody Klopp carded a 118, Kent Hyde tallied a 121, Jaymeson Vande Velde finished with a 125 and Mason Garreans shot a 130.
East's Drake Anderson won the tri with a score of 72.
The scores were a little higher than Tuesday's tri, but head coach Rob Dittmer said that has to do with fairly significant increase in course difficulty.
"There's a big difference in the courses," he said. "Tuesday's course wasn't a regulation course. It's par was in the 60s as opposed to our course which is a par 72. It was expected that the course would be higher."
Dittmer added that despite the scores, some players showed improvement and some had a dip from the first meet of the season.
"Every kid was a little different," he said. "Blake improved, Kent Hyde didn't play Tuesday and I was pleased with him, same was Steven Stangl. They both played fine. Mason played well."
Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the Fort Dodge Invitational.
"We need to make a lot of improvement," Dittmer said. "Some of the kids that are out there golfing haven't really had a chance to do a lot with drills and breaking their swing down like we need to. We'll have some time to do. Same for the returners. It'll be a chance to isolate some skills and work on things a little bit."