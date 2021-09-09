Lynx golf see continued improvement

Abraham Lincoln golf continued to show improvement at a triangular at Whispering Creek Golf Course in Sioux City on Thursday.

One of the most noticeable examples of this was sophomore Jaymeson Vande Velde, who shot 20 strokes better than last year at the same course.

"At Whispering Creek in Sioux City, the kids handled a difficult and unfamiliar course relatively well," head coach Rob Dittmer said. "It was a beautiful day for golf."

Abraham Lincoln came in third with a team score of 510, Sioux City Heelan won the invite with a score of 342 and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took second with a 360.

Sophomore Blake Higgins led A.L. with a 114, Vande Velde shot a 127, sophomore Mason Garreans finished with a 129, freshman Camden Wyant carded a 140, sophomore Atticus Walker shot a 142 and sophomore Wyatt Conrad finished with a 144.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Schuyler Warren won the meet with an 81.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in a dual against Thomas Jefferson at Dodge Riverside Golf Course.