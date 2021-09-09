 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynx golf see continued improvement
0 comments

Lynx golf see continued improvement

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
091021-cbn-spo-algolf-p1

Abraham Lincoln’s Jaymeson Vande Velde tees off on the second hole at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Aug. 19. 

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Abraham Lincoln golf continued to show improvement at a triangular at Whispering Creek Golf Course in Sioux City on Thursday. 

One of the most noticeable examples of this was sophomore Jaymeson Vande Velde, who shot 20 strokes better than last year at the same course. 

"At Whispering Creek in Sioux City, the kids handled a difficult and unfamiliar course relatively well," head coach Rob Dittmer said. "It was a beautiful day for golf." 

Abraham Lincoln came in third with a team score of 510, Sioux City Heelan won the invite with a score of 342 and Sergeant Bluff-Luton took second with a 360. 

Sophomore Blake Higgins led A.L. with a 114, Vande Velde shot a 127, sophomore Mason Garreans finished with a 129, freshman Camden Wyant carded a 140, sophomore Atticus Walker shot a 142 and sophomore Wyatt Conrad finished with a 144. 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Schuyler Warren won the meet with an 81. 

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in a dual against Thomas Jefferson at Dodge Riverside Golf Course. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Lillie continues hot streak
Amateur

Lillie continues hot streak

  • Updated

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie won his second race in a row on Saturday at the Abraham Lincoln Invite at Iowa Western Community College. He pr…

Amateur

Lynx comeback to start 2-0

  • Updated

Abraham Lincoln football overcame a halftime deficit at home against Denison-Schleswig to win 46-36 on Friday, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Eagles soar by Knights
Amateur

Eagles soar by Knights

  • Updated

Underwood volleyball swept Fremont-Mills in the first non-tournament match of the season on Tuesday on the road, winning 25-17, 25-17, 25-14.

Eichhorn breaks school record
Amateur

Eichhorn breaks school record

  • Updated

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn admitted he was disappointed after Saturday’s Glenwood Invite, but all those feelings disappeared on Th…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert