Lynx hope to find mix between youth and expereince

The first hurdle Abraham Lincoln girls basketball will have to clear in finding chemistry between three returning varsity players and a handful of players with no varsity experience.

The Lynx graduated eight seniors off last year’s team that went 10-11, but head coach Chad Schaa said he believes in this year’s squad.

“I am excited for this upcoming season,” he said. “We are bringing just three players from our varsity team, but we are pretty confident in our players that got a lot of time playing JV last year. We want to be able to push the ball up the court quickly, and play aggressive defense. The style we want to play, we will need to keep working on our depth. I feel we have the potential to surprise a lot of teams this year, after graduating eight players last year.”

Senior Baylie Girres was the second-leading scorer on the team a year ago, averaging over 10 points a game. She also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals.

Senior Jacee Tindall also returns after playing in all 21 games and starting eight last season. She averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 1.6 assists. The last returning player is junior Emily Pomernackas, who played in 20 games and started 11. She averaged 4.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.6 apg and 1.0 spg.