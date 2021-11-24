Lynx hope to find mix between youth and expereince

The first hurdle Abraham Lincoln girls basketball will have to clear in finding chemistry between three returning varsity players and a handful of players with no varsity experience.
The Lynx graduated eight seniors off last year’s team that went 10-11, but head coach Chad Schaa said he believes in this year’s squad.
“I am excited for this upcoming season,” he said. “We are bringing just three players from our varsity team, but we are pretty confident in our players that got a lot of time playing JV last year. We want to be able to push the ball up the court quickly, and play aggressive defense. The style we want to play, we will need to keep working on our depth. I feel we have the potential to surprise a lot of teams this year, after graduating eight players last year.”
Senior Baylie Girres was the second-leading scorer on the team a year ago, averaging over 10 points a game. She also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals.
Senior Jacee Tindall also returns after playing in all 21 games and starting eight last season. She averaged 4.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 1.6 assists. The last returning player is junior Emily Pomernackas, who played in 20 games and started 11. She averaged 4.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.6 apg and 1.0 spg.
“With three returning players for varsity, we are working on our chemistry,” Schaa said. “So far early in practices, we are seeing some exciting things. We always want to do well against the city schools, contend for a conference title, and make a push to make the state tournament. I don’t like to put a number of how many wins we will get, but we are just working to get better one day at a time.”
There is also a handful of new players that A.L. has high hopes for. While some of the players don’t have varsity experience, most saw plenty of minutes on JV last year.
“We will be using a lot of girls this upcoming season that have zero varsity experience, but have really developed this past season playing JV, and had a great summer gelling with our returning three players,” Schaa said.
The Lynx have two other seniors on the squad, Savannah Maisel and Bailey Muhlbauer. Other players that will be on the roster include juniors Jenna Carle, Megan Elam, Jazzy Villalobos and Ella Boes and sophomore Molly Romano.
“These newcomers are hungry to show everyone they are ready to step up playing at the varsity level,” Schaa said.
Abraham Lincoln started the season at at Shenandoah on Tuesday. The game ended after the Nonpareil’s early Thanksgiving week deadlines.
Schedule
Tuesday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m., at Shenandoah
Tuesday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., vs Glenwood
Friday, Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m., vs Sioux City North
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m., at LeMars
Friday, Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m., at Thomas Jefferson
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m., vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Friday, Dec. 17, 5:30 p.m., vs Sioux City West
Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., vs Elkhorn
Tuesday, Jan. 4, 5:30 p.m., at Bellevue West
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 5:30 p.m., at Sioux City East
Saturday, Jan. 15, 4 p.m., at Bishop Heelan
Tuesday, Jan. 18, 5:30 p.m., at Sioux City North
Friday, Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m., vs Lemars
Tuesday, Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m., vs Thomas Jefferson
Friday, Jan. 28, 5:30 p.m., at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Saturday, Jan. 29, 5:30 p.m., vs St. Albert
Tuesday, Feb. 1, 5:30 p.m., at Sioux City West
Friday, Feb. 4, 5:30 p.m., vs Sioux City East
Saturday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., vs Elkhorn North
Tuesday, Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m., vs Bishop Heelan
Saturday, Feb. 12, 3 p.m., Des Moines Lincoln