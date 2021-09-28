 Skip to main content
Lynx, Jackets at MRAC golf tournament
092421-cbn-spo-algolf-p3

Thomas Jefferson’s Jace Mundt hits an approach shot on the 13th hole at Dodge Riverside Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln golf competed at the Missouri River Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday in Sioux City at Whispering Creek Golf Course.

Thomas Jefferson junior Jace Mundt led both teams with a score of 107 to tie for 31st place.

“He played pretty well today,” Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor said about Mundt. “He started out with a few bad shots but I was impressed with his mental fortitude to not get frustrated and kind of battle, and keep fighting and get the best score on each hole. He did a good job of that all day.”

Mundt finished the tournament shooting just two over on the last four holes.

Sioux City East won the team title after Ethan Spier won the MRAC title with a score of 77.

Abraham Lincoln was led by sophomore Blake Higgins who carded a 108 to tie for 33rd.

“It was a difficult course for our kids,” A.L. head coach Rob Dittmer said. “Our scores were a little higher than some of them were hoping for, but they preserved and kind of battled. I was proud of that.”

A.L. finished sixth as a team and T.J. didn’t play enough golfer to score as a team.

Both teams are in action next at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Dodge Riverside Golf Course for the Council Bluffs city meet.

Individual Results

1. Ethan Spier, Sioux City East — 77

2. Jack White, Sioux City Heelan — 79

3. Schuyler Warren, Sergeant Bluff — 80

T4. Drake Anderson, Sioux City East — 81

T4. Brayden Michalak, Heelan — 81

T6. Dylan Susemihl, Le Mars — 83

T6. Parker Lutgen, Sergeant Bluff — 83

T6. Grant McGrory, Sioux City North — 83

T6. Jacob Plueger, Le Mars — 83

10. Cole Quellette, Sergeant Bluff — 84

T31. Jace Mundt, Thomas Jefferson — 107

T33. Blake Higgins, Abraham Lincoln — 108

35. Mason Garrenas, Abraham Lincoln — 115

36. Brody Klopp, Abraham Lincoln — 120

37. Mason Dizona, Abraham Lincoln — 131

38. Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson — 133

39. Jaymeson Vande Velde, Abraham Lincoln — 137

T40. Jacob Lesley, Thomas Jefferson — 143

T40. Atticus Walker, Abraham Lincoln — 143

Team Standings

1. Sioux City East — 330

2. Heelan — 333

3. Sergeant Bluff — 335

4. Le Mars — 341

5. Sioux City North — 352

6. Abraham Lincoln — 474

