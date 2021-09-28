Lynx, Jackets at MRAC golf tournament

Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln golf competed at the Missouri River Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday in Sioux City at Whispering Creek Golf Course.

Thomas Jefferson junior Jace Mundt led both teams with a score of 107 to tie for 31st place.

“He played pretty well today,” Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Connor said about Mundt. “He started out with a few bad shots but I was impressed with his mental fortitude to not get frustrated and kind of battle, and keep fighting and get the best score on each hole. He did a good job of that all day.”

Mundt finished the tournament shooting just two over on the last four holes.

Sioux City East won the team title after Ethan Spier won the MRAC title with a score of 77.

Abraham Lincoln was led by sophomore Blake Higgins who carded a 108 to tie for 33rd.

“It was a difficult course for our kids,” A.L. head coach Rob Dittmer said. “Our scores were a little higher than some of them were hoping for, but they preserved and kind of battled. I was proud of that.”

A.L. finished sixth as a team and T.J. didn’t play enough golfer to score as a team.