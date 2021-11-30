Lynx, Jackets clash on lanes

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson bowling started their season with a crosstown clash on Monday at Thunderbowl.
The A.L. Lynx won the girls side of the competition 1978-1888 but the T.J. Jacket boys earned the 2534-2528 victory.
McKenna Rethmeier led Abraham Lincoln with a scored of 329 with games of 163 and 166. Gabriella Petersen bowler the high game for A.L. with a 168.
Kendall Carnes tallied a 289 for Thomas Jefferson for the high series with games of 165 and 124. Her score of 165 was the high game.
On the boys side Sam Shanno led the Yellow Jackets with a high series of 414 and high game with 234. He bowled a 180 in game two.
Abraham Lincoln's Eric McCoy bowled the high series for the Lynx with a 430 with games of 194 and 236. Bennett Olsen bowled the high game with a 246.
"I thought both teams really competed tonight and it was fun to watch," Thomas Jefferson head coach Matt Young said. "I hope both teams get better because we run into them three more times this season. I thought everyone from the JV to Varsity stepped it up today. I was proud of how they competed today. I also would like to thank the parents for getting their kids across town everyday we have practice as well as the bowling alley for being a big part of it being a successful event."
On the girls side A.L. held a 62-pin lead after the individual games. On top of Rethmeier's high series and Petersen's high game. Reagan Minor averaged a 130 and Tatum Mark averaged a 128 over the two games. Alexa Tichota averaged a 92.5 and Emily Smith averaged a 64.5
For the Yellow Jackets, Marissa Byrd Tara Downing bowled an averaged of 130.5, Trinity Meyer finished with 115, Faith Christensen tallied 114.5 and Tali Dross averaged a 93.5.
The Yellow Jackets cut the lead to 17 after two baker games, but the Lynx won the last three baker games to clinch the win.
On the boys side, A.L. held a 66-pin lead after the individual games. Trenton Tallman averaged 148 a game, Taliq Smith bowler 142.5, Carter Schweisow tallied 141.5 and Thomas Stark bowled 136.
For Thomas Jefferson, Ryan Smith averaged a scored of 179.5, Kendall Bell tallied 178.5, Eli Dross averaged 138, Travis Colloway finished with a 114.5 average and Nolan Bryant totaled an 87.
After three baker games the Lynx had stretched their lead to 84 pins.
The Jackets battled back to cut the lead to 39 in the fourth baker game and won the fifth and final game 225-180.
A.L. is in in action next at 1 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. T.J. bowls next at 3 p.m. on Monday at home against Sioux City North.