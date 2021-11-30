Lynx, Jackets clash on lanes

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson bowling started their season with a crosstown clash on Monday at Thunderbowl.

The A.L. Lynx won the girls side of the competition 1978-1888 but the T.J. Jacket boys earned the 2534-2528 victory.

McKenna Rethmeier led Abraham Lincoln with a scored of 329 with games of 163 and 166. Gabriella Petersen bowler the high game for A.L. with a 168.

Kendall Carnes tallied a 289 for Thomas Jefferson for the high series with games of 165 and 124. Her score of 165 was the high game.

On the boys side Sam Shanno led the Yellow Jackets with a high series of 414 and high game with 234. He bowled a 180 in game two.

Abraham Lincoln's Eric McCoy bowled the high series for the Lynx with a 430 with games of 194 and 236. Bennett Olsen bowled the high game with a 246.