Lynx, Jackets golf wrap up season at districts

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson boys golf teams wrapped up the 2021 season on Tuesday at the district meet in Sioux City.
A.L. sophomore Blake Higgins led all local players, finishing in 67th place with a score of 107.
Thomas Jefferson only brought two golfers to the meet. Junior Jace Mundt led the Yellow Jackets with a 72nd-place finish and score of 111.
Thomas Jefferson freshman Kendall Bell placed 73rd with a 113.
"I thought they played okay today," head coach Matt Connor said. "They both got off to a rough start the first few holes. They didn't start very well. Turned it around though after that, kind of played a little bit better. They just weren't as sharp as they could have been. ... After they got off to a bad start they both turned it around a little bit and played a little bit better on the last 14 holes."
Waukee's Brock Seiser won the meet with a score of 75, leading his team to a co-championship along with Waukee Northwest. Both teams tallied a score of 316.
T.J. did not have enough players to have a team score. Abraham Lincoln finished in 12th place with a score of 474.
Abraham Lincoln sophomore Mason Garreans came in 69th with a 109, junior Steven Stangl took 74th with a 128, senior Brody Klopp carded a 130 for 75th, sophomore Jaymeson Vander Velde placed 76th with a 139 and sophomore Mason Dizona totaled a 153 for 77th.
"It wasn't our best day," A.L. head coach Rob Dittmer said. "Nobody really had their best day individually and as a team our score wasn't maybe what it could have been. I thought Blake's score was about where he should have been and Mason had his best score for that course."
Both coaches are excited for the future, with both teams returning nearly all their golfers.
Connor said he was excited to see the improvement the Yellow Jackets made throughout the year.
"We talked about at the beginning of the season how we play our home course at Dodge probably four times this year. Our goal was to always get better. The first time we played Dodge we shot a 531 as a team. The last time we played it, we shot a 423. We took over 100 strokes off of our team score in one season, which is wonderful I believe.
"That's a big positive. The second part is I had four scoreable golfers at every golf meet which is what we're looking for. Plus, I had a couple of younger guys that are starting to learn the game that are going to be ready to go for next year. If things hold true, we should have six to eight guys out next year, which is building the program, which we want also."
Given the returning players, Connor is optimistic for the future of Yellow Jacket baseball.
"Numbers-wise, everybody should be coming back, which is a great thing," he said. "That gives you a whole lot of experience coming back. Obviously, you still need to continue to develop younger players and get some eighth graders out for next year and keep developing that way.
"Having six scoreable golfers when you go to a varsity meet is a lot better than when you only have two. You just have more to choose from which is great. That makes competition in practice which is also a positive thing."
Connor also gave a 'thank you' to Dodge Riverside Golf Course, which was the home course for Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln this year.
"Big shoutout to Dodge golf course for all the support they gave us all season long," he said. "Letting us practice there and hosting our meets nd the work that their grounds crew put in to get the course ready. They did a phenomenal job. I just really appreciate all the work they did."
Like Connor, Dittmer was happy with how his team improved over the year.
"I think it was a good year for growth," he said. "We had a lot of kids out and we had a lot of freshmen and sophomores. Several of those, it was their first year out. We took some lumps in terms of our scores, but I think everybody was getting better as the season went on."
Abraham Lincoln will return all its varsity players besides one. Dittmer hopes to see the team continue to grow and has high hopes coming up.
"You have to start with numbers. So, that part is good," he said. "Those numbers have to become golfers, so that's the next step. Out of that freshman and sophomore class we need six to eight of them to step up and work hard on golf so they can be competitive in our conference."
Dittmer also wants to see Stangl have a good final season. Stangl missed some time at the end of the year because of an injury.
This was also the final season for A.L. senior Brody Klopp.
"We'll miss him," Dittmer said. "He showed a ton of improvement from his freshman year to his senior year. He was a good character kid to have around. He was a good teammate and very supportive. We'll miss his presence."
Individual Scores
1. Brock Seiser, Waukee - 75
2. Caden McEnroe, Wauke NW - 77
3. Schuyler Warren, Sergeant Bluff - 77
4. Mason Lind, Valley - 78
5. Drake Anderson, Sioux City East - 78
6. Cole Brownmiller, Le Mars - 79
7. Drew Hensen, Ankeny - 79
8. Ryan Berkley, Mason City - 79
9. Remick Elfers, Wauke NW - 79
10. Henry Manning, Waukee NE - 79
69. Mason Garreans, Abraham Lincoln - 109
72. Jace Mundt, Thomas Jefferson - 111
73. Kendall Bell, Thomas Jefferson - 113
74. Steven Stangl, Abraham Lincoln - 128
75. Brody Klopp, Abraham Lincoln - 130
76. Jaymeson Vande Velde, Abraham Lincoln - 139
77. Mason Mizona, Abraham Lincoln - 153
Team Results
T1. Waukee - 316
T1. Waukee NW - 316
3. Valley - 332
4. Sioux City East - 333
5. Ankeny - 335
6. Bishop Heelan - 336
7. Sergeant Bluff - 339
8. LeMars - 358
9. Mason City - 359
10. Fort Dodge - 374
11. Sioux City North - 379
12. Abraham Lincoln - 474