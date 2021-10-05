Lynx, Jackets golf wrap up season at districts

"It wasn't our best day," A.L. head coach Rob Dittmer said. "Nobody really had their best day individually and as a team our score wasn't maybe what it could have been. I thought Blake's score was about where he should have been and Mason had his best score for that course."

Both coaches are excited for the future, with both teams returning nearly all their golfers.

Connor said he was excited to see the improvement the Yellow Jackets made throughout the year.

"We talked about at the beginning of the season how we play our home course at Dodge probably four times this year. Our goal was to always get better. The first time we played Dodge we shot a 531 as a team. The last time we played it, we shot a 423. We took over 100 strokes off of our team score in one season, which is wonderful I believe.

"That's a big positive. The second part is I had four scoreable golfers at every golf meet which is what we're looking for. Plus, I had a couple of younger guys that are starting to learn the game that are going to be ready to go for next year. If things hold true, we should have six to eight guys out next year, which is building the program, which we want also."

Given the returning players, Connor is optimistic for the future of Yellow Jacket golf.