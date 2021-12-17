Lynx lockdown Wolverines

Abraham Lincoln basketball teams defeated Sioux City on Friday at home with the girls team winning 65-43 and the boys winning 79-42.

The girls used a hot start to pull away.

The Lynx led 20-9 after the first quarter, 34-18 at halftime and 50-29 after three quarters. Sioux City West outscored A.L. 15-14 in the final quarter but it was too little too late.

Sioux City West is 16-11 against Abraham Lincoln since 2007, but the Lynx have won the last five meetings.

No stats were available on Friday night.

The boys also used a hot start, outscoring the Wolverines 29-11 in the first eight minutes.

A.L. led 49-22 at halftime and 70-26 after three quarters. Sioux City West outscored A.L. 16-9 in the fourth but it was too little too late.

Senior Jamison Gruber led A.L. is scoring with 25 points, senior Josh Dis scored 21, Jake Duffey added 14 and Jayden Calabro finished with 10.

AL Girls (3-3) 20 14 16 15 -- 65

Sioux City West (1-5) 9 9 11 14 -- 43

AL Boys (6-0) 29 20 21 9 -- 79

Sioux City West (1-4) 11 11 4 16 -- 42