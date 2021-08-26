 Skip to main content
Lynx open volleyball season at Johnston
Lynx open volleyball season at Johnston

Abraham Lincoln volleyball opened the season with three losses in a quadrangular at Johnston on Thursday, losing matches to Marion, Johnston and Iowa City. 

The Lynx were swept in all three matches losing 25-19, 25-15 to Marion, 25-21, 25-18 to Johnston, and falling to Iowa City 25-20, 25-16. 

Despite the loss, head coach Katie Darrington said she saw positives in A.L.'s performance. 

"We competed pretty hard," she said. "(Molly) Romano had a great night along with (Jeena) Carle. We are a young team, so we need to work on finishing. But, I'm proud of them. We gave ourselves a chance to win every game." 

Senior Baylie Girres finished with nine kills, two digs and three blocks. Junior Azaria Green recorded 11 kills and two blocks. Carle ended with eight kills and two blocks. Romano led the team with 10 kills, four digs, two blocks and 31 assists. 

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 9 a.m. at the Ankeny Invite. 

