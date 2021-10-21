Lynx shock No. 8 Tigers, advance to championship

Abraham Lincoln volleyball looked to be an underdog on paper in Thursday's Class 5A - Region 2 semifinal at Class 5A No. 8 West Des Moines Valley.

That story played out over the first two sets, as the Valley Tigers claimed both of them.

That's when the Lynx flipped the script.

A.L. battled back to win the next three sets, including a 33-31 win in set four to earn a spot in the regional championship. Abraham Lincoln won, 19-25, 20-25, 25-22, 33-31, 15-13.

"I am so proud of this team. We didn't let anything bother us tonight," A.L. head coach Katie Darrington said. "We just kept fighting. We've talked all season about playing our best ball at this time of the year, and tonight we played or best match. It was a complete team effort. Everyone did their job and played for each other."

Abraham Lincoln is now 16-24 on the season and will play No. 6 Urbandale at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Urbandale, with a spot at the state tournament on the line.

Senior Baylie Girres led the Lynx with 20 kills, 28 digs and four blocks.