Lynx start season with rivalry victory

Abraham Lincoln football scored the first 15 points of the game en route to a 34-16 victory over Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Eli Lusajo was especially effective, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for one score.

"At first it's a good win, but we're right back to the drawing board," Lusajo said after the victory. "We have to put in work and make it a better season last year."

Head coach John Wolfe said he was proud of his team's performance.

"You have to go to 1-0 before you can get to 2-0," he said. "We're going to talk about one week at a time. I thought we played really well at times. We have to improve on our consistency a little bit. But, winning is always more fun than losing. We're happy to come out on top."

The Lynx held the Yellow Jackets scoreless on the opening possession and forced a bad punt giving them the ball at their 41-yard line.

The Lynx only needed six plays to score as junior Caden McDowell broke loose for a 27-yard run. A.L. converted a two-point conversion to take an eight-point lead.