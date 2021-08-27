Lynx start season with rivalry victory

Abraham Lincoln football scored the first 15 points of the game en route to a 34-16 victory over Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham on Friday night.
Senior quarterback Eli Lusajo was especially effective, throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for one score.
"At first it's a good win, but we're right back to the drawing board," Lusajo said after the victory. "We have to put in work and make it a better season last year."
Head coach John Wolfe said he was proud of his team's performance.
"You have to go to 1-0 before you can get to 2-0," he said. "We're going to talk about one week at a time. I thought we played really well at times. We have to improve on our consistency a little bit. But, winning is always more fun than losing. We're happy to come out on top."
The Lynx held the Yellow Jackets scoreless on the opening possession and forced a bad punt giving them the ball at their 41-yard line.
The Lynx only needed six plays to score as junior Caden McDowell broke loose for a 27-yard run. A.L. converted a two-point conversion to take an eight-point lead.
T.J. went three-and-out on its next possession, and another poor put gave A.L. the ball at the 9-yard line. The Lynx scored two players later on a 4-yard run by McDowell.
"It was really getting our confidence up early and believing in ourselves as teammates," Lusajo said.
The Yellow Jackets sparked momentum on the ensuing kickoff, returning the ball to Abraham Lincoln's 7-yard line. Thomas Jefferson scored on the first play when senior quarterback Austin Schubert ran it in to cut the lead to 15-8.
Neither team had much success offensively in the next couple of drives.
Abraham Lincoln's defense stepped up with just over eight minutes left in the second quarter, forcing a fumble in T.J. territory.
Lusajo scored his first score of the game on a 27-yard pass to senior Tim McCarthy.
The team's traded three-and-out possessions over the next couple of drives.
The Lynx defense stepped up big again, forcing a turnover on downs with just under a minute left in the half near midfield.
The Lynx took advantage of a couple of penalties and scored with 11 seconds left in the half on a 4-yard run by Lusajo, giving Abraham Lincoln a 28-8 lead at the half.
Thomas Jefferson came out strong to start the second, forcing a turnover on downs on the opening possession at its 32-yard line.
Schubert connected on a 68-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 14 points.
It looked like the Yellow Jackets would have an opportunity to make it a one-possession game after returning a punt to A.L.'s 5-yard line.
The Lynx defense held strong and forced a turnover on downs. But, T.J.'s defense came up big to force a safety.
Thomas Jefferson's offense continued to struggle, throwing an interception on the next play, and Lusajo connected with McCarthy for a 25-yard touchdown on the next possession with just over 11 minutes left in the game.
"I just found points where I was able to open up the coverage and find holes in the coverage," Lusajo said.
The Yellow Jackets tried to add one more score at the end of the game, but the Lynx held strong holding on for the 24-16 victory.
"It's big. We needed this win," Lusajo said. "It feels good."
Wolfe thought the team did a good job offensively, especially in its ground attack.
"I thought there were times that our run game was solid," he said. "(Lusajo) made some great plays and some great throws. Defensively, we stopped the run and that sort of thing. If we can improve (our) consistency we're going to be where we need to be."
Wolfe also added that special teams need to improve before the next game.
Despite the loss, T.J. head coach Brant Anderson said he was proud of the fight the Yellow Jackets showed to fight back down from a double-digit deficit.
"We battled a ton," he said, "I told the guys I was really proud of everything they did. We had a number of starters out tonight who couldn't play. We had more kids get hurt during the game. We were really scrambling to get bodies on the field that can get out there and execute at a varsity level. Our kids fought and fought and fought. I'm extremely proud of them. I can't ask anymore."
Abraham Lincoln will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Denison-Schleswig and Thomas Jefferson will travel to Omaha South at 7 p.m. on Friday.