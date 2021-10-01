Lynx suffer heartbreak on homecoming night

A.L. got the ball back on its own 20-yard line to start the next drive. But, an Eli Lusajo interception gave Ames great field position.

“We got in a position where we were third and long and we threw the interception and it kind of snowballed on us,” Wolfe said.

Ames quarterback Dallas Sauser found Evan Grey in the back corner of the endzone to capitalize on the Lynx turnover to give the Little Cyclones a 38-31 lead with 6:41 to go.

But, the Lynx were still in it. Their next possession started at the 22 when lightning struck again, this time in the form of a fumble. The Lynx quarterback, Lusajo, was injured on the play and had to be carted off the field with an arm injury.

Ames took advantage of the turnover again. This time Sauser found Devin Settle across the middle for a 12-yard score, pushing the lead to 45-31. Sauser, who started slow, finished the game with 202 passing yards and two scores.

On the very next possession, with a backup quarterback in the game, the Lynx turned it over again on a diving interception by Ames’ Joey Flannery, all but sealing the game.

Senior Phillips Townsend bullied his way into the endzone for the final 52-31 margin.