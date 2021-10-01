Lynx suffer heartbreak on homecoming night

Author Stephen King once said, “Life turns on a dime. Sometimes towards us, but more often it spins away, flirting and flashing as it goes.”
As was the case Friday night for Abraham Lincoln football in a 52-31 Homecoming loss to Ames.
After senior offensive lineman Daniel Amarillas recovered a fumble in the endzone to give the Lynx a 31-24 lead with one minute remaining in the third quarter, the A.L. offensive line looked like it was going to finish off a great comeback after trailing 16-10 at the half.
“At halftime we just talked about how the offensive front needed to just play fast and in the second half they kind of did that and we moved the ball really well and felt like we were in position to continue to do so,” A.L. coach John Wolfe said.
Just when it felt like A.L. had taken control of the game, everything completely flipped.
Ames (4-2, 2-0) started its ensuing drive at the 40-yard line and drove the ball 60 yards in 4:22. Freshman Little Cyclone running back Jamison Poe plowed in from four yards out to tie the game at 31. The score was Poe’s third of the night as he racked up 226 yards on 29 carries.
“Jamison was a guy in the summer who we thought had a chance,” Ames coach Brian Sauser said. “For a freshman it’s amazing how composed he is. He is calm, laid back, and understands things. He played great tonight.”
A.L. got the ball back on its own 20-yard line to start the next drive. But, an Eli Lusajo interception gave Ames great field position.
“We got in a position where we were third and long and we threw the interception and it kind of snowballed on us,” Wolfe said.
Ames quarterback Dallas Sauser found Evan Grey in the back corner of the endzone to capitalize on the Lynx turnover to give the Little Cyclones a 38-31 lead with 6:41 to go.
But, the Lynx were still in it. Their next possession started at the 22 when lightning struck again, this time in the form of a fumble. The Lynx quarterback, Lusajo, was injured on the play and had to be carted off the field with an arm injury.
Ames took advantage of the turnover again. This time Sauser found Devin Settle across the middle for a 12-yard score, pushing the lead to 45-31. Sauser, who started slow, finished the game with 202 passing yards and two scores.
On the very next possession, with a backup quarterback in the game, the Lynx turned it over again on a diving interception by Ames’ Joey Flannery, all but sealing the game.
Senior Phillips Townsend bullied his way into the endzone for the final 52-31 margin.
“That was an amazing finish,” coach Sauser said. “Lincoln played outstanding football. We knew their quarterback was going to be a handful. We created a couple of turnovers and made a couple of plays. I’m just proud of the way our kids played. That was a tough football game.”
The Lynx were paced by junior Caden McDowell. McDowell came into the game with 176 yards offense for the season. On Friday night he accumulated 172 total yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns.
“We love that kid,” Wolfe said. “He’s one of the hardest workers we’ve got. He’s kind of a quarterback at running back.”
Lusajo finished the game with 44 yards rushing and scored once. He also threw the ball for 138 yards.
Defensively, the Lynx did a great job slowing down the Ames offense in the first half, even forcing two Ames fumbles, both recovered by Lynx senior Tim McCarthy.
“We had some kids who really battled and played hard tonight," Wolfe said. "We would never doubt their effort, and eventually that’s going to pay dividends, whether that’s on Friday nights or that’s in their future. That’s what we’re excited about.”
The Lynx are back in action at 7 p.m. next Friday when they travel to Waukee.
“Tonight’s a tough one for a lot of reasons, but we still have four football games left, this is still a good football team, and we’ve got to get ready,” Wolfe said. “Sunday night we’ll watch some film, and once that’s over, we’ve gotta figure out how to beat Waukee next week.”
Ames (4-2) 6 10 8 28 -- 52