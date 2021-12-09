Lynx, Warriors split bowling dual

Abraham Lincoln bowling faced Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the road on Wednesday. The A.L. boys earned a 2552-2139 win, but the girls fell 1810-1725.

On the boys side, Abraham Lincoln's Bennett Olsen led all bowlers with a 446 two-game series, Terry Larkin bowled a 414, Eric McCoy scored a 302, Trenton Tallman finished with a 293, Thomas Stark tallied a 288 and Carter Schwiesow earned a 257.

The Lynx outbowled the Warriors 809-735 in the baker games.

Abraham Lincoln's McKenna Rethmeier led the A.L. girls with a two-game series of 316, Gabriella Peterson bowled a 261, Reagan Minor finished with a 228, Alexa Tichota scored a 178, Annalese Ramirez scored a 171 and Tatum Mark finished with a 159.

SBL won the baker games 575-571.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at a tournament at Thunderbowl.