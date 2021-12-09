 Skip to main content
Lynx, Warriors split bowling dual

IMG_4064.jpg

An Abraham Lincoln bowler reacts after bowling during a duel against Thomas Jefferson earlier this year. 

 COURTESY KELSEY JOHNSON COUNCIL BLUFFS SCHOOL DISTRICT

Abraham Lincoln bowling faced Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the road on Wednesday. The A.L. boys earned a 2552-2139 win, but the girls fell 1810-1725. 

On the boys side, Abraham Lincoln's Bennett Olsen led all bowlers with a 446 two-game series, Terry Larkin bowled a 414, Eric McCoy scored a 302, Trenton Tallman finished with a 293, Thomas Stark tallied a 288 and Carter Schwiesow earned a 257. 

The Lynx outbowled the Warriors 809-735 in the baker games. 

Abraham Lincoln's McKenna Rethmeier led the A.L. girls with a two-game series of 316, Gabriella Peterson bowled a 261, Reagan Minor finished with a 228, Alexa Tichota scored a 178, Annalese Ramirez scored a 171 and Tatum Mark finished with a 159. 

SBL won the baker games 575-571. 

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at a tournament at Thunderbowl. 

