On Senior Night Tuesday, Abraham Lincoln hit back from a first-set defeat to win in four against Sioux City North in a home Missouri River Conference duel.

The Lynx (21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-17) were led by 41 assists from senior Molly Romano, while juniors Hutson Rau and Lydia Dix had 14 kills each to lead the attack.

Junior Aubrey Sandbothe, freshman Ellie Bradley, Romano and Dix all had two blocks each, and Romano served up five aces.

AL (2-6) next plays in the packed Southeast Polk invitational on Saturday.

Heartland Christian 3, North Nodaway 1

The Eagles (2-5) earned their first win of the season (25-18, 25-9, 23-25, 25-16) as Kayci Brennan (8 kills) and Emma Brown (7) led the attack. Next up, at Boys Town (Neb.) for a triangular on Monday, Sept. 11.

Underwood 3, Fremont-Mills 0

The Eagles (3-11) were pushed in each set, but ultimately won in a sweep (25-23, 25-22, 26-24) of the Knights. Alissa Fischer provided 28 assists, while Ruby Patomson hit 13 kills. Carly Nelson served up eight aces.

Thomas Jefferson v. Westwood (missing score)

CRESTON TRIANGULAR

Lewis Central 3, Creston 0

Lewis Central 3, Atlantic 0

The Titans (8-1) breezed past the Panthers (25-4, 25-6, 25-20) and Trojans (25-15, 25-7, 25-19) to extend their win streak to four.