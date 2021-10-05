 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynx win on senior night
0 comments
alert

Lynx win on senior night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BaylieGirres.jpg

Abraham Lincoln senior Baylie Girres eyes the ball in a match against Thomas Jefferson earlier this year.

 PETER HUGUENIN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

Abraham Lincoln volleyball bounced back from a second-set loss to defeat Sioux City West in four sets in Tuesday's senior night victory at home.

The Lynx won the four-set match, 25-10, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17.

"All the seniors contributed to the conference win," A.L. head coach Katie Darrington said. "(Baylie) Girres, (Rilee) Good, (Bailey) Muhlbauer, Lutz, Evers over a much improved Sioux City West team. They keep pushing the team to get better every ball and tonight they responded."

Girres led the team with 17 kills, and junior Azaria Green and freshman Lydia Dix spiked 11 each.

Sophomore Molly Romano paced the Lynx with 19 digs, and freshman Aubrey Sandbothe totaled 15.

Junior Jeena Carle blocked three shots, and Romano finished with 34 assists.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Sioux City North.

Sioux City West (8-10) 10 25 20 17 -- 1

Abraham Lincoln (15-21) 25 22 25 25 -- 3 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert