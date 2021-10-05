Lynx win on senior night

Abraham Lincoln volleyball bounced back from a second-set loss to defeat Sioux City West in four sets in Tuesday's senior night victory at home.

The Lynx won the four-set match, 25-10, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17.

"All the seniors contributed to the conference win," A.L. head coach Katie Darrington said. "(Baylie) Girres, (Rilee) Good, (Bailey) Muhlbauer, Lutz, Evers over a much improved Sioux City West team. They keep pushing the team to get better every ball and tonight they responded."

Girres led the team with 17 kills, and junior Azaria Green and freshman Lydia Dix spiked 11 each.

Sophomore Molly Romano paced the Lynx with 19 digs, and freshman Aubrey Sandbothe totaled 15.

Junior Jeena Carle blocked three shots, and Romano finished with 34 assists.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Sioux City North.

Sioux City West (8-10) 10 25 20 17 -- 1

Abraham Lincoln (15-21) 25 22 25 25 -- 3