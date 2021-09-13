Lynx win silver bracket at SE Polk Metro Classic

Abraham Lincoln volleyball started the day with three straight losses at the Southeast Polk Metro Classic, but rebounded to win three in a row and first place in the silver bracket.

The Lynx lost matches to Class 5A No. 2 West Des Moines Valley (21-12, 29-27), Class 5A No. 11 Indianola (20-22, 21-17, 15-11) and Class 4A No. 10 North Polk (22-20, 21-19) before bouncing back to defeat Marshalltown (21-16), Indianola (10-21, 21-18, 15-11) in a rematch and Class 5A No. 12 Southeast Polk (21-17, 21-10) in the championship match.

"We battled all day," head coach Katie Darrington said. "Our youth showed a little in the morning and we couldn't quite finish it, but we were in positions to win every match. I'm very proud of finishing strong, in a very tough tournament."

Sophomore Molly Romano finished the day with 19 kills, 78 assists and 25 digs, senior Baylie Girres recorded 48 digs and 28 kills, junior Azaria Green added 28 kills and 10 blocks, freshman Hutson Rau added 18 kills and 11 digs and junior Jenna Carle had 11 kills and eight blocks.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 7 p.m. tonight at home against Sioux City East.