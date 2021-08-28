 Skip to main content
Lynx win two at Ankeny tournament
  • Updated
Abraham Lincoln volleyball earned its first two wins of the season on Saturday at the Ankeny Invite defeating Davenport West and Waukee. The Lynx finished the day 2-2, placing in the top eight of the tournament. 

A.L. started the day with a 2-0 sweep of Waukee, winning 21-17, 21-18. They lost the next match to Ankeny, losing 21-11, 21-12. 

Abraham Lincoln rebounded to defeat Davenport West, 9-21, 21-16, 17-15. The victory clinched second place in the pool and a chance to face Class 5A No. 1 Iowa City Liberty. 

The Lynx battled but fell 25-18, 25-7.  

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at LeMars. 

Check back later for stats and comments. 

