Lynx win two at Ankeny tournament

Abraham Lincoln volleyball earned its first two wins of the season on Saturday at the Ankeny Invite defeating Davenport West and Waukee. The Lynx finished the day 2-2, placing in the top eight of the tournament.

A.L. started the day with a 2-0 sweep of Waukee, winning 21-17, 21-18. They lost the next match to Ankeny, losing 21-11, 21-12.

Abraham Lincoln rebounded to defeat Davenport West, 9-21, 21-16, 17-15. The victory clinched second place in the pool and a chance to face Class 5A No. 1 Iowa City Liberty.

The Lynx battled but fell 25-18, 25-7.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at LeMars.

Check back later for stats and comments.