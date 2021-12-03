Lynx wrestling splits triangular to start season

Abraham Lincoln wrestling started the season by splitting a triangular in Le Mars, defeating Sioux City Bishop Heelan 42-36 and losing to Le Mars 43-36.
The Lynx trailed the Heelan Crusaders 36-21 through 10 weight classes, but A.L. won the last four weights and scored 21 points to secure the victory.
220-pounder Warren Summers started the win streak with an 18-12 win over Naeron Bisser, and heavyweight Gabe Daniels cut the lead to 36-30 when he pinned Andy Martinez in the first period.
106-pounder Jaymeson VanderVelde came up with the match-clinching victory after pinning Max Lamson in 31 seconds. 113-point Aidan Watts had his hand raised for a forfeit victory to give Abraham Lincoln the victory.
Dalton McCormick earned a 14-9 win over Ethan Lamson at 126, Parker Herzog won via forfeit at 132, Matt Long pinned Adrian Reyes in the second period at 160, and Carlos Andrade pinned James Cleary at 182.
The match against LeMars came down to the wire.
The Lynx trailed 39-36 with one match to go, but the Bulldogs clinched a win to seal the victory.
Herzog earned another forfeit victory, McCormick pinned Cameron VanVoorst at 132, Trenton Silva pinned Jaydon Palsma at 138, Daniel won via 43-second pinfall at heavyweight, VanderVelde pinned Brock Hessenius in the second period at 106, and Connor Hytrek defeated Bailey Brady at 113.
"I felt that the team went looking to compete and score points," Abraham Lincoln head coach Adam Manz said. "We are a very young team, and some of the young wrestlers really stepped up. Jay Vandervelde and Gabe Daniels really got after it tonight and managed to scrape together two pins on the night. Dalton McCormick really flourished tonight, coming out with his first varsity wins in dramatic fashion.
"The entire team has room to improve but we really came together as a team tonight. At the end of the night, I just wished we had more JV matches but am thankful for the matches we were able to get. We managed to defeat Heelan in a close dual and just came up short against LeMars the reigning conference champions. That dual came down to the last match."
Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Harlan invite.