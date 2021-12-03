Lynx wrestling splits triangular to start season

"I felt that the team went looking to compete and score points," Abraham Lincoln head coach Adam Manz said. "We are a very young team, and some of the young wrestlers really stepped up. Jay Vandervelde and Gabe Daniels really got after it tonight and managed to scrape together two pins on the night. Dalton McCormick really flourished tonight, coming out with his first varsity wins in dramatic fashion.

"The entire team has room to improve but we really came together as a team tonight. At the end of the night, I just wished we had more JV matches but am thankful for the matches we were able to get. We managed to defeat Heelan in a close dual and just came up short against LeMars the reigning conference champions. That dual came down to the last match."

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Harlan invite.