Marshall donation to create baseball and softball complex at IWCC

Iowa Western Community College baseball and softball are receiving a new home after a large donation from a retired Council Bluffs doctor and his wife.

Dr. John and Jean Marshall have donated $3 million to help create new baseball and softball fields for IWCC. A public groundbreaking for the Dr. John and Jean Marshall Baseball and Softball Complex will take place Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at the college.

The Marshalls were also were responsible for the main donation and creation of the Dr. John and Jean Marshall Wellness Center located on the campus in Council Bluffs.

“The new baseball and softball complex is a transformative project that will provide our student athletes with first-class facilities for many years to come,” said Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney in a press release. “The generosity and vision of Dr. John and Jean Marshall will positively impact this institution and our student athletes and set us apart from our peers in the National Junior College Athletic Association.”

The new complex, located on the western edge of campus, will feature field turf throughout the infield and outfield for both sports, along with new fencing, back stops, field lights, restrooms and digital scoreboards. A press box will also be reconstructed on the baseball side of the complex.