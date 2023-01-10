Max Duggan the latest in a long list of stand-out Council Bluffs athletes

Council Bluffs has produced some incredible athletes, but perhaps none as explosively popular as Max Duggan.

Zoe Ann Olsen-Jensen was born in the blue-collar Missouri River town in 1931 and went on to win a silver medal at the 1948 Summer Olympics in London. A 3-meter diver, Olsen-Jensen then won bronze in Helsinki in 1952.

At those same Olympics in Helsinki, Thomas Jefferson alum William Smith won the freestyle wrestling welterweight gold for the United States.

Born around the same time as Olsen-Jensen, Don Chandler was born in Council Bluffs before attending Florida as a halfback, punter and placekicker for Bob Woodruff’s Gators in 1954-55.

Chandler won four NFL championships (1956, 65-67) and the first two Super Bowls with the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL scoring leader in ‘63 and Pro Bowler in ‘67, Chandler was named to the 1960s All-Decade Team and is a member of the Packers Hall of Fame.

Bob Smith, who attended Nebraska, also won an NFL championship with the Cleveland Browns in ‘55, and Ted Monachino was a part of the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff that won Super Bowl XLVII.

Outside of football, Council Bluffs has produced a boxer who repped his hometown with his ring name, Ron ‘The Council Bluffs Butcher’ Stander – 37 wins, 28 by knockout, in his career – a PGA Tour golfer – Jerry Smith – and a wheelchair basketball Paralympian – Joshua Turek, who won gold in Rio (‘16) and Tokyo (‘20), and a bronze in London (‘12).

The final champion, Brian O’Connor, is a Council Bluffs native who attended Creighton and has managed the University of Virginia baseball team since 2004, winning the 2015 College World Series with the Cavaliers.

In baseball, Stan Bahnsen attended Abraham Lincoln and then Nebraska, and was a starting pitcher for six MLB teams, including the New York Yankees, with whom he won AL Rookie of the Year in 1968.

Fellow Lynx alum Jon Lieber attended Iowa Western before transferring to the University of South Alabama, where he won the Sun Belt with the Jaguars and was named the Conference Player of the Year in 1992.

Drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the second round of the 1992 MLB Draft – previously in the ninth round by the Chicago Cubs the year before – but eventually made his way back to the team who first drafted him. As a member of the Cubs, Lieber was named to the All-Star Game.

Now, Max Duggan has already followed in the footsteps of his hometown’s sports heroes by leading TCU’s turnaround from a five-win team to an appearance in college football’s biggest stage.

Even before high school, Lewis Central Athletic Director Jim Dermody saw greatness not only in Duggan but in the whole 2019 class.

“I knew that class would be good back in sixth grade,” Dermody said.

In a 200-meter race between Duggan and some of his friends, a kid with special needs wanted to participate and according to Dermody, Duggan told his friends that the kid would win the race.

Dermody said Duggan has the mix of compassion, toughness and drive that has led the former Titan to the pinnacle of college football.

“Everything is mixed together for Max,” Dermody said.

Before the end of his junior year, Duggan suffered a bad ankle break that caused him to miss his junior seasons in basketball, baseball and track and field. Due to his early enrollment at TCU in January 2019, Duggan last played four sports as a high school sophomore.

Playing football for his dad, Jim, Max passed for over 2,100 yards and 24 touchdowns, adding 1,200 rushing yards, as the Titans finished 11-1 in his senior season. Duggan earned 2018 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year honors before graduating early.

As a freshman at TCU, Duggan came in for Alex Delton and started three weeks later. He held the job the rest of the season, finishing with a 3-7 record and completing just 53.4 percent of passes for 2,077 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Duggan then took on another challenge: the discovery of Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a condition that affects the heart’s electrical system.

In 2020 and ‘21 seasons impacted by COVID-19 and his own injuries, Duggan went 10-9 as a starter, throwing for 3,843 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over the two seasons.

When Sonny Dykes came in as the Horned Frogs’ new head coach, the quarterback competition resulted in Chandler Morris being named the starter.

But contrary to the new norm in college football, Duggan did not transfer out and stayed at TCU to battle for the job.

After Morris suffered a knee injury against Colorado, Duggan came back into the QB1 position and never looked back.

Posting a 12-1 record, completing 64.9 percent of passes for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns and four interceptions, along with a 165.5 QBR, Duggan was named the first Heisman Trophy finalist since LaDanian Tomlinson in 2000.

Finishing second behind USC’s Caleb Williams in Heisman voting, Duggan won the Davey O’Brien and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards, and was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and Second-Team All-American.

Duggan then led the Horned Frogs to a 51-45 win over Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl — one of the best College Football Playoff semifinals in its short history.

In the championship, Duggan’s college journey came to a disappointing end with a loss to Georgia, but his name will forever be associated with Lewis Central and Council Bluffs as he takes the next step in the 2023 NFL Draft (declared on Dec. 18).

Duggan might be the most recent stand-out athlete from Council Bluffs, but he certainly isn’t the first and won’t be the last for the southwest Iowa city sitting on the Missouri River.

And if the way Council Bluffs native have rallied around Duggan is any indication, the next great athlete will have a whole city backing them up.