Mayberry leads Rams past Lynx

Glenwood football intercepted a pass on the first drive of the game, and never looked back in a 48-0 win over Abraham Lincoln at Wickersham Stadium on Friday night.
The Rams forced four turnovers and Glenwood junior quarterback Tate Mayberry rushed for three touchdowns.
“I thought they played well. We had a good week of preparation,” Glenwood head coach Cory Faust said. “The kids came out and made plays. I thought we were more physical than they were most of the night, so that helps.”
The loss was the first of the season for Abraham Lincoln which is now 2-1. Glenwood is 3-0 against Abraham Lincoln since 2016.
“I think there was a lot of poor execution,” A.L. head coach John Wolfe said. “I think we didn’t have them prepared. I think it was a lot of momentum I don’t think we played to our ability and I think they’re a well-coached team. You can’t give them any breaks and we did that tonight. We have a lot to improve on, but that’s just what we need to do.”
Glenwood is also 2-1 on the season after losing to Indianola 52-16 last week.
“It feels good, we definitely needed the momentum going into Harlan week with it being homecoming and them being the No. 1 team in the state,” Mayberry said. “Momentum helps a lot and this was a good win for our team.”
Glenwood’s defense set the tone for the game early when junior Cody Krause intercepted a pass on the third play of the game.
The interception was the first of many plays that created momentum for the Rams.
“Football is a game of momentum,” Faust said. “We created it and kept it for most of the night. We know it’s not always that easy, so we’ll have to be ready to face some adversity and respond well in the weeks to come.”
The Rams drove down to the Lynx 8-yard line after a 20-yard run from junior C.J. Carter. But, Abraham Lincoln’s defense stepped up and forced a turnover on downs to regain possession.
Abraham Lincoln’s offense picked up one first down but was forced to punt after a holding penalty.
Glenwood took advantage of its second drive going 43 yards in just over three minutes after junior quarterback Tate Mayberry scored on a 5-yard rush.
“Our goal was to just get the ball rolling and then keep it rolling,” Mayberry said. “Keep coming at them with everything we got, score as many points as we can, as was as we can.”
Abraham Lincoln went three-and-out on the next possession, giving Glenwood the ball at its 41-yard line to start the second quarter.
The Rams continued to roll on its next possession. Mayberry connected with senior Austin Patton on a 42-yard bomb to start the drive and senior Nolan Little scored on a 6-yard run three plays later.
“I felt no nerves. I just felt like I was ready to play,” Mayberry said about his feeling before the game. “I knew my line had me and we were ready to play football … I think we had it from the state. I think everybody on the team believed we could win this game.”
Abraham Lincoln senior Mikaele Hayes started the next drive with a 25-yard run, but the Lynx had to punt three players later.
Mayberry completed his first four passes on the next drive for 29 yards and scored on a 30-yard run to put the Rams up 21-0 with four minutes left in the first half.
“Tate is a worry,” Faust said. “A lot of people probably don’t understand what type of competitor he is, what kind of player he is. He played a lot of quarterback last year and put a lot of time in this summer. I’m really glad he’s on my team.”
Abraham Lincoln senior quarterback connected with sophomore Carlos Andrade for a 45-yard pass on the next drive, but a fumble gave Glenwood the ball back.
The Rams took full advantage on the next drive when Mayberry scored on a 47-yard run, to stretch the lead to 27, with just 2:37 remaining in the half.
Lusajo found Hayes on a 26-yard completion to start the next drive, but three straight, incomplete passes forced the Lynx to punt the ball.
Glenwood was forced to punt on the next drive, but A.L. couldn’t get anything going before the end of the first half.
The Lynx forced a turnover on downs to start the second half, but Glenwood’s defense struck again on a scoop and score, for a touchdown, extending its lead to 34.
Abraham Lincoln continued to struggle on the next drive, but a muffed punt gave A.L. a second chance. The Rams bounced right back from their mistake when Little intercepted the next Lynx pass.
Mayberry scored one more touchdown on a 35-yard run to give Glenwood a 41-point lead with six minutes left in the third quarter. Glenwood scored one more touchdown before the end of the game on a touchdown from Kayden Anderson.
Glenwood is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at home against Harlan.
Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Sioux City West.
“The message (to the team) is let’s get back on track,” Wolfe said. “We’re still a good football team. We have to get better of course. But, let’s get ready for Sioux City West.”