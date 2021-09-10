Mayberry leads Rams past Lynx

Glenwood’s defense set the tone for the game early when junior Cody Krause intercepted a pass on the third play of the game.

The interception was the first of many plays that created momentum for the Rams.

“Football is a game of momentum,” Faust said. “We created it and kept it for most of the night. We know it’s not always that easy, so we’ll have to be ready to face some adversity and respond well in the weeks to come.”

The Rams drove down to the Lynx 8-yard line after a 20-yard run from junior C.J. Carter. But, Abraham Lincoln’s defense stepped up and forced a turnover on downs to regain possession.

Abraham Lincoln’s offense picked up one first down but was forced to punt after a holding penalty.

Glenwood took advantage of its second drive going 43 yards in just over three minutes after junior quarterback Tate Mayberry scored on a 5-yard rush.

“Our goal was to just get the ball rolling and then keep it rolling,” Mayberry said. “Keep coming at them with everything we got, score as many points as we can, as was as we can.”

Abraham Lincoln went three-and-out on the next possession, giving Glenwood the ball at its 41-yard line to start the second quarter.