MENS GOLF: IWCC tied for 11th after day one

Iowa Western men’s golf is tied for 11th with a score of 298 after the first day of four in the NJCAA Division I men’s golf national championship in Odessa, Texas on Tuesday.

The Reivers shot a combined 298.

Hutchinson Community College (KS) leads the field after the first day with a team score of 284. Hutchinson CC’s Ben Partridge and Midland Community College’s (NE) JT Pittman are tied for first individually after both shot a 68.

Iowa Western’s Jason Kolbas is tied for 21st after carding a 73, Gustav Sjoberg totaled a 74 and is tied for 34th, Graedon Woodward shot a 75 and is tied for 47th, Thomas Craig scored 76 and is tied for 59th and Marcus Ericksen finished with an 82 and is tied for 110th.