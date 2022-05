Iowa Western men's golf ended their four-day national championship on Friday at Odessa, Texas with a 13th-place finish. The Reivers shot a 1,179 as a team.

Leading the way for Iowa Western was Gustav Sjoberg who shot a 293 to tie for 32nd place. Jason Kolbas and Thomas Craig carded a 76 to tie for 55th place, Marcus Ericksen shot a 303 to tie for 75th and Graedon Woodward finished with a 307 to tie for 81st.