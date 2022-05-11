MENS GOLF: Reivers slide in two day

Iowa Western men's golf slid three spot in the team standings at the NJCAA Division I National Championship on Wednesday in Odessa, Texas on the second day of competition.

The Reivers shot a 308 on day two, 10 strokes more than they did on day 1. They're currently sitting in 14th place with a combined score of 606.

Hutchinson Community College currently sits in first with a score of 566, 19 strokes better than current runner-up Eastern Florida State.

Gustav Sjoberg leads the Reivers currently and is shooting +6. He is tied for 44th currently.

Jason Kolbas and Thomas Craig are tied for 59th after shooting +8, Graedon Woodward is shooting +12 and is tied for 84th and Marcus Ericksen is shooting +15 and is tied for 97th.

Hutchinson Community College's Ben Partridge is shooting -6 to lead the field.