Miller breaks school record at state

MARSHALLTOWN — It had been 15 years since the last time the Council Bluffs swim team had qualified a swimmer in an individual event at the girls’ state championship.
That streak was snapped on Friday when juniors Aurora Miller and Elaina Vrchoticky competed at the championships at the Marshalltown YMCA.
“It’s nice to be able to compete,” Council Bluffs head coach Logan Maxwell said. “It’s nice to get an individual team up here. ... Both of our individual qualifiers will be back next year. I expect them back in an individual event next year. It’s great to have them now with experience to know the level of intensity it’s going to take to make the finals.”
Not only did Miller compete, but she rebroke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 9.79 seconds. Miller finished in 25th place.
Miller admitted she was a little nervous heading into the race.
“The build-up to it was a little shaky at first,” she said. “When the backstroke started, I was like, ‘I got this, I’ll be fine.’ Then I got to the block, and I was, ‘Okay this is a little scary.’”
But, once the race started, she was fine.
“When I swim I just kind of zone out everything and I just try to focus on what I’m about to do and kind of get rid of everything else in my mind and focus on the event,” she said.
Despite breaking the record, Miller said she feels she can be even faster and looks forward to improving her time.
“I know it’s my best time, but I feel like I could have done a little better on my start, some of my turns and just overall stroke. I’m still proud of how much I’ve accomplished this year.”
Miller said she hopes to use this as fuel to the fire headed into her final year.
Vrchoticky came within a second of breaking her personal record and took 24th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.06.
“I’m very impressed with the performance that they gave for us,” Maxwell said. “Both of them are tough enough to know that I need them tomorrow because we have the finals for the medley relay.”
Maxwell said he wasn’t surprised by two individuals qualifying and added that was a preseason goal.
Lewis Central also qualified a pair of swimmers.
Junior Kylee Brown qualified for two “B” finals on Saturday and can earn up to ninth place.
She finished 14th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 53.86 and took ninth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.61.
“That’s the best she’s swam all season,” head coach Bruce Schomburg said. “In both events.”
Brown placed second in the breaststroke last season.
Sophomore Sydnie Collins qualified for one “B” final by taking 16th in the backstroke with a time of 59.29.
“She swam her best race at the district meet and was a little slower today,” Schomburg said. “I thought she did well. She looked good.”
Brown and Collins will compete in the championships tomorrow, as well as a handful of local schools’ relays.
Council Bluffs and Lewis Central qualified in the 200 medley relay, and the Titans also qualified in the 200 freestyle relay.