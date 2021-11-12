Miller breaks school record at state

MARSHALLTOWN — It had been 15 years since the last time the Council Bluffs swim team had qualified a swimmer in an individual event at the girls’ state championship.

That streak was snapped on Friday when juniors Aurora Miller and Elaina Vrchoticky competed at the championships at the Marshalltown YMCA.

“It’s nice to be able to compete,” Council Bluffs head coach Logan Maxwell said. “It’s nice to get an individual team up here. ... Both of our individual qualifiers will be back next year. I expect them back in an individual event next year. It’s great to have them now with experience to know the level of intensity it’s going to take to make the finals.”

Not only did Miller compete, but she rebroke the school record in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 9.79 seconds. Miller finished in 25th place.

Miller admitted she was a little nervous heading into the race.

“The build-up to it was a little shaky at first,” she said. “When the backstroke started, I was like, ‘I got this, I’ll be fine.’ Then I got to the block, and I was, ‘Okay this is a little scary.’”

But, once the race started, she was fine.