Miller retires after 21 years at Lewis Central

Lewis Central boys basketball head coach Dan Miller is retiring after 21 years at L.C. and nearly 30 years in coaching, with his family on his mind.

Miller's family had a difficult year after his son, Joe Miller, was diagnosed with liver cancer last year.

"It's been a hard year for our family with our youngest son having liver cancer. It's been a tough year," Miller said. "I've enjoyed it all. It's just time for me to spend my time in other ways. I just have some other things I want to do. Family time is obviously one of them.

"It has nothing to do with the kids, but everything to do with the kids. If you're going to do the job the right way it requires an incredible amount of time and increasingly more so over the years. It's become more and more time. There really isn't an offseason. That's changed over the 30 years I've done it. Nothing bad, I just knew it was time."

Miller is also retiring from his assistant football coach position, but he still plans on teaching.

During his career, Miller won more than 300 games at Lewis Central, a mark he eclipsed last season. He also won multiple conference titles. His career record at L.C. was 316-185. He also coached seven years at Basehor-Linwood in Kansas, three of which he was the head coach.

Despite the success, Miller said the relationships he made are what he'll remember from his time coaching.

"I think just being part of a great community," he said. "Being part of Lewis Central has been a highlight for my family and I."

Miller grew up in Council Bluffs, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School. He was the Nonpareil's 1990 boys basketball Player of the Year before playing his college ball in Kansas at He also played at MidAmerica Nazarene University.

"We've spent our life here, a majority of my coaching career. I had seven great years in Kansas at Basehor-Linwood," he said. "We had our first son Brady, who plays football at Northwest Missouri State. My wife is originally from Glenwood. It was just a natural move for us to come home. It was great to be a part of the Lewis Central community.

"Just the relationships that you develop over the course of time. I know every coach says it, but it's truly the reward. Watching guys grow from little kids in our program to grown men, successful men and husbands and fathers. That's been truly my reward. And the relationships with my coaches. Jeff Nielsen has been with me for 18 years. Ernie Pelan helped my a lot when I was getting started. Jeff Bond, Jeff Paulson has been with me the last couple years. Michael Johnette helped me a lot this year when things were tough. I've just had great assistants that have been really fun to coach with."

Miller also said he enjoyed making relationships with coaches from other schools.

"Relationships with opposing coaches has been truly rewarding as well," he said. "When you compete with people a couple times a year you develop a respect and a fondness for them. I'm all for competition and things being done the right way and with integrity and competing hard, but at the end of the day it's a high school basketball game. I've really enjoyed that piece as well."

Lewis Central head coach Jim Dermody had high praise of Miller.

"Dan has been a tremendous leader at Lewis Central for many years - both on and off the court," He said. "He has certainly represented Lewis Central with class. We will miss his passion on the bench but I am happy for him. It is a chance for him to follow his boys and enjoy his family."

Miller also wanted to thank his family that supported him through his nearly 30 years of coaching -- his wife Holly and his kids Joe, Brady, Nick and Claire.