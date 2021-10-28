Miller wins breaststroke at MRAC meet

Council Bluffs swimming Aurora Miller came into Thursday’s Missouri River Athletic Conference championship seeded second in the 100-yard breaststroke, two-tenths of a second behind Sioux City Metro’s Brigid McGowan.
But, Miller bested her seed time by over three seconds to win the race with a time of 1 minute and 13.39 seconds to claim the conference crown.
Despite being seeded second, CB head coach Logan Maxwell said he wasn’t surprised to see Miller win the race.
“At the beginning of the year, our goal for her was to really work on her 50 and 100 freestyle,” Maxwell said. “And, just kind of let the chips fall where they may in the 100 breast. As the season progressed, she kept getting faster and faster. What I thought my meet lineup would look like next Saturday has just changed because I need her in the 100 breaststroke to give us a shot at state as an individual.
“I wouldn’t call it a surprise with her because as hard as a worker as she is. But it has been something different that what we had planned for sure.”
Last year, Miller was swimming around a 1:26 in the breaststroke and started this year swimming around a 1:22. She is now about half a second away from the school record. That is also near the mark she’ll need to swim to qualify for state in the event.
“She’s made a lot of growth this year and she’s worked so dang hard throughout the whole season,” Maxwell said. “It won her a conference title tonight and might end up getting her to state.”
Miller wasn’t the only Council Bluffs swimmer with success, with the team finishing second or third in seven of the other 10 events.
“We had a really good night tonight,” Maxwell said. “We finally caught up to where we were at the end of September before we had our COVID hiatus for the season. The girls swam exceptionally well. I’m really proud of the progress that they’ve made and the growth they’ve made over the past two meets.”
Sioux City won the MRAC team championship 125-45.
Council Bluffs will be in action next at noon on Nov. 6 in Johnston for the regional swimming meet with a spot at state on the line.
“These girls have made the most growth that they have all season in the past four days,” Maxwell said. “I can’t believe the amount of work ethic that they have put in this past week. Usually you see the most growth from meet one to meet two or meet two to meet three at the beginning of the year. When we’re peaking right when we need to.”
200 Medley Relay
1. Sioux City A — 2:01.09
2. Council Bluffs A (Lefeber, Miller, Vrchoticky, Crilly) — 2:03.19
5. Council Bluffs B (Albertsen, Hamilton, Lee, Spitznagle) — 2:28.47
200 Freestyle
1. Katelyn Shaputis, Sioux City — 2:12.65
3. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs — 2:22.63
4. Meredith, Council Bluffs — 2:27.18
5. Brook Leichtner, Council Bluffs — 2:41.31
200 Individual Medley
1. Alice Mahoney, Sioux City — 2:30.96
5. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs — 2:54.55
6. Kate Spitznagle, Council Bluffs — 3:02.98
50 Freestyle
1. Brecken Baller, Sioux City — 25.78
2. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs — 26.63
4. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs — 28.71
10. Tyler Hamilton, Council Bluffs — 32.07
11. Aubrey Lefeber, Council Bluffs — 33.20
12. Sydney Nelson, Council Bluffs — 34.39
15. Grace Veit, Council Bluffs — 39.74
16. Morgan Miller, Council Bluffs — 41.26
100 Butterfly
1. Katelyn Shaputis, Sioux City — 1:04.98
7. Camryn Moon, Council Bluffs — 1:17.55
10. Kate Spitznagle, Council Bluffs — 1:27.75
100 Freestyle
1. Brecken Baller, Sioux City — 56.49
2. Elaina Vrchoticky, Council Bluffs — 57.91
4. Crilly Claire, Council Bluffs — 1:00.86
5. Grace Albertsen, Council Bluffs — 1:09.02
6. Luciana Gruber, Council Bluffs — 1:09.90
8. Tyler Hamilton, Council Bluffs — 1:10.70
9. Brook Leichtner, Council Bluffs — 1:13.30
11. Sydney Nelson, Council Bluffs — 1:17.33
13. Grace Veir, Council Bluffs — 1:29.45
500 Freestyle
1. Olivia Delarosa, Sioux City — 5:34.82
200 Freestyle Relay
1. Sioux City B — 1:49.63
2. Council Bluffs A (Lefeber, Miller, Crilly, Vrchoticky) — 1:50.14
4. Council Bluffs B (Gruber, Struebing, Moon, Miller) — 2:00.31
8. Council Bluffs C (Nelson, Leichtner, Veit, Lee) — 2:31.67
100 Backstroke
1. Grace Aesoph, Sioux City — 1:05.89
2. Lillian Lefeber, Council Bluffs — 1:14.36
5. Meredith Struebing, Council Bluffs — 1:18.49
6. Grace Albertsen, Council Bluffs — 1:21.51
12. Morgan Miller, Council Bluffs — 1:52.78
100 Breaststroke
1. Aurora Miller, Council Bluffs — 1:13.39
2. Brigid McGowan, Sioux City — 1:14.61
10. Aubrey Lefeber, Council Bluffs — 1:42.42
400 Freestyle Relay
1. Sioux City A — 3:55.82
2. Council Bluffs A (Miller, Albertsen, Lefeber, Crilly) — 4:29.10
3. Council Bluffs B (Moon, Struebing, Hamilton, Gruber) — 4:39.23