Miller wins breaststroke at MRAC meet

Council Bluffs swimming Aurora Miller came into Thursday’s Missouri River Athletic Conference championship seeded second in the 100-yard breaststroke, two-tenths of a second behind Sioux City Metro’s Brigid McGowan.

But, Miller bested her seed time by over three seconds to win the race with a time of 1 minute and 13.39 seconds to claim the conference crown.

Despite being seeded second, CB head coach Logan Maxwell said he wasn’t surprised to see Miller win the race.

“At the beginning of the year, our goal for her was to really work on her 50 and 100 freestyle,” Maxwell said. “And, just kind of let the chips fall where they may in the 100 breast. As the season progressed, she kept getting faster and faster. What I thought my meet lineup would look like next Saturday has just changed because I need her in the 100 breaststroke to give us a shot at state as an individual.

“I wouldn’t call it a surprise with her because as hard as a worker as she is. But it has been something different that what we had planned for sure.”