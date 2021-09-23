Milner makes history for Heartland XC at Audubon

Heartland Christian freshman Nicholas Milner made history for Heartland Christian cross country at the Audubon Invite on Thursday when he became the first Eagle in school history to win a race.
Milner completed the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, four seconds.
The Heartland cross country program is only in its second year of existence. Milner said he had high goals coming into the race but was a little surprised when he crossed the finish line first.
"It feels pretty good," Milner said. "It was a pretty hilly course. It was kind of a surprise. I was hoping (to win), but it was pretty nice to get a win.
"... It's just really nice that God gave me the gift to be able to do that for the school. It'll set in eventually but it feels pretty good at the moment."
Milner took the lead within 100 meters of the start and never relinquished it through the entirety of the race.
"It was kind of the plan," he said. "I was supposed to stay with the first couple guys in front and kind of set the pace myself."
Milner said that he hopes to possibly win one more race this year.
Heartland Christian head coach Sarah Steinmetz was also happy with her freshman runner as well as freshman Grace Steinmetz who placed second in the girls race.
"We had a really good night," Sarah Steinmetz said. "It was great. We had a historic win. We had two boys in the top 10 which was exciting. (Milner) led the whole way which was exciting. ... We thought he had a pretty good chance to get out there and carry the lead. It was a good race for him."
Riverside and Underwood were both at the Audubon Invite as well.
Heartland is in action next at 4 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Frontier Conference Meet. Riverside will be in action on Saturday at the Harlan Invite and Underwood will race next at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Shenandoah Invite.
Boys Team Results
1. IKM-Manning - 28 - 3 4 5 7 9
2. Riverside - 47 - 2 6 12 13 14
3. Heartland Christian - 57 - 1 8 15 16 17
Boys Individual Results
1. Nicholas Milner, Heartland - 18:04
2. Mason McCready, Riverside - 18:30
3. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning - 18:43.0
4. Caden Keller, IKM-Manning - 18:43.9
5. Blake Allen, Underwood - 19:10
6. Jackson Deist, Audubon - 19:19
7. Timothy Conner, IKM-Manning - 19:21
8. Eric Duhahek, Riverside - 19:23
9. Joel McLaws, IKM-Manning - 19:56
10. Gavin Anderson, Heartland - 19:58
15. Dalton Smith, Riverside - 20:52
20. Jaden Teitsort, Riverside - 21:54
21. Caleb Stevens, Riverside - 21:57
22. Max King, Heartland - 22:18
23. Brady Dingus, Heartland - 22:25
24. Diego Huey, Heartland - 22:52
26. Elijah Lewis, Heartland - 23:35
27. Carter Forbush, Underwood - 23:55
28. Clayton Luett, Underwood - 24:33
31. Lakota Benge, Iowa Deaf - 26:45
43. Josiah Gray, Heartland - 28:18
Girls Team Results
1. IKM-Manning - 15 - 1 2 3 4 5
Girls Individual Results
1. Stefi Beisswenger, Audubon - 21:56
2. Grace Steinmetz, Heartland - 22:23
3. Hannah Thygesen, Audubon - 22:28
4. Emily Albertsen, IKM-Manning - 22:53
5. Becca Cody, Riverside - 23:03
6. Bridget Bracy, Orient-Macksburg - 23:25
7. Ella Petersen, Exira-EHK - 23:55
8. Reagan Garrison, IKM-Manning - 24:32
9. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood - 25:14
10. Julianna Stribe, IKM-Manning - 25:20
11. Phoebe Wilson, Underwood - 26:22
19. Emily Wagner, Underwood - 30:50
21. Josie Rosas, Underwood - 31:50