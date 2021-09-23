Milner makes history for Heartland XC at Audubon

Heartland Christian freshman Nicholas Milner made history for Heartland Christian cross country at the Audubon Invite on Thursday when he became the first Eagle in school history to win a race.

Milner completed the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, four seconds.

The Heartland cross country program is only in its second year of existence. Milner said he had high goals coming into the race but was a little surprised when he crossed the finish line first.

"It feels pretty good," Milner said. "It was a pretty hilly course. It was kind of a surprise. I was hoping (to win), but it was pretty nice to get a win.

"... It's just really nice that God gave me the gift to be able to do that for the school. It'll set in eventually but it feels pretty good at the moment."

Milner took the lead within 100 meters of the start and never relinquished it through the entirety of the race.

"It was kind of the plan," he said. "I was supposed to stay with the first couple guys in front and kind of set the pace myself."

Milner said that he hopes to possibly win one more race this year.