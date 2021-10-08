Milner runner up in Frontier Conference

Heartland Christian cross country competed at the Frontier Conference Cross Country meet on Thursday in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Nick Milner highlighted the race for the Eagles with a runner up finish in the boys race after running a 20:27. The course was slightly longer than the traditional 5-kilometer course.

Gavin Anderson placed fifth with a time of 23:02, Josiah Gray took 31st with a 28:28 and Max King finished 33rd with a 29:42.

Grace Steinmetz led the Heartland girls team with a third-place finish and time of 26:00. Isabelle Wilson took 15th with a 33:30.

Heartland is in action nexxt at 10 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the Missouri Valley Invite.