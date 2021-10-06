Missouri Valley snaps streak against Tri-Center

Class 2A No. 14 Missouri Valley volleyball had lost 15 consecutive matches to Class 1A No. 14 Tri-Center entering Tuesday's match. The Missouri Valley Lady Reds ended that skid in a four-set victory, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19.

The Trojans are still 22-5 against Missouri Valley since 2007 and are 20-6 overall. Missouri Valley is 26-3.

"The girls worked hard and never gave up," Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert said. "Missouri Valley is a good team. When the momentum swung in their direction and we didn’t recover."

The loss was also Tri-Center's first Western Iowa Conference loss. It is now 6-1.

Tri-Center finished with six more kills than Missouri Valley, 46-40, but committed eight more kill errors, 19-11. The Lady Reds also blocked eight more shots, 11-3.

Tri-Center senior Miranda Ring led the Trojans with 38 assists, sophomore Mikenzie Brewer spiked down 19 kills, seniors Marissa Rings and Tatum Carlson each tallied 17 digs, and senior Meredith Maassen served five aces.

Tri-Center is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Iowa Western Community College against Class 2A No. 11 Treynor.

Tri-Center (20-6) 25 21 20 19 -- 1

Missouri Valley (26-3) 18 25 25 25 -- 3