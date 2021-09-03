Mistakes cost TJ at Omaha South

Thomas Jefferson football fell 43-22 at Omaha South after three penalties took 21 points off the board.

The Yellow Jackets had two passing touchdowns and a pick-six erased, dropping T.J. to 0-2 on the season.

"We've been talking about two weeks in a row now, T.J. not beating T.J.," head coach Brant Anderson said.

The interception ended up being a 14-point swing, as the Packers scored later in the possession to end the first half. T.J. trailed 28-14 at halftime.

"That's a 14-point swing there and the other two touchdowns we didn't get is the difference in the game right there," Anderson said. "Those penalties at inopportune times are big."

Senior quarterback Austin Schubert was responsible for all three touchdowns.

He scored two on the ground off runs of 1 and 6 yards and threw one on a 2-yard shovel pass to junior Devon Bovee.

"Offensively we played pretty well. Austin Schubert played another great game," Anderson said. "We played quite a bit better overall than we did last week. It just wasn't enough to get it done with the mistakes."

Anderson also highlighted Blayke Binau as someone who had a good game offensively.

Thomas Jefferson will be looking for its first win of the season at 7 p.m. next Friday at Carroll.