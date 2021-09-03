 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mistakes cost TJ at Omaha South
0 comments
alert

Mistakes cost TJ at Omaha South

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thomas Jefferson football fell 43-22 at Omaha South after three penalties took 21 points off the board.

The Yellow Jackets had two passing touchdowns and a pick-six erased, dropping T.J. to 0-2 on the season.

"We've been talking about two weeks in a row now, T.J. not beating T.J.," head coach Brant Anderson said.

The interception ended up being a 14-point swing, as the Packers scored later in the possession to end the first half. T.J. trailed 28-14 at halftime.

"That's a 14-point swing there and the other two touchdowns we didn't get is the difference in the game right there," Anderson said. "Those penalties at inopportune times are big."

Senior quarterback Austin Schubert was responsible for all three touchdowns.

He scored two on the ground off runs of 1 and 6 yards and threw one on a 2-yard shovel pass to junior Devon Bovee.

"Offensively we played pretty well. Austin Schubert played another great game," Anderson said. "We played quite a bit better overall than we did last week. It just wasn't enough to get it done with the mistakes."

Anderson also highlighted Blayke Binau as someone who had a good game offensively.

Thomas Jefferson will be looking for its first win of the season at 7 p.m. next Friday at Carroll.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pekny top of his class
Amateur

Pekny top of his class

Council Bluffs is home to plenty of top athletes, including Olympic wrestlers, Division-I football players, and others competing at a top level.

Riverside runner up at AHSTW
Amateur

Riverside runner up at AHSTW

  • Updated

Riverside volleyball won three matches on Saturday, finishing runner up in the AHSTW Invite. The Bulldogs finished 3-2 with wins over Thomas J…

Tingley scores big in first race
Amateur

Tingley scores big in first race

  • Updated

St. Albert freshman Tyler Tingley started her high school cross country career with a bang on Saturday at the Glenwood Invite, placing fifth w…

Amateur

Area football wrap

  • Updated

Underwood 50, Tri-Center 14: Underwood senior Joey Anderson rushed for three touchdowns to propel the Eagles to a week one victory at home. He…

Eichhorn breaks school record
Amateur

Eichhorn breaks school record

  • Updated

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn admitted he was disappointed after Saturday’s Glenwood Invite, but all those feelings disappeared on Th…

Titans outswim Tigers
Amateur

Titans outswim Tigers

  • Updated

Lewis Central swimming only won four of 11 events, but pulled out an 82-81 win on the road at Carroll in the first dual of the season.

Amateur

Titans take tough loss in Harlan

  • Updated

Lewis Central football looked to be on its way to avenging a loss to Harlan from last year’s state quarterfinal, leading by 15 midway through …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert